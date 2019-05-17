There’s only one episode left before Game of Thrones comes to an end (assuming you aren’t counting the many, many “successor shows”). To quote fellow Uproxx writer Josh Kurp, “All shows must die.” Nonetheless, some folks aren’t happy about this poorly reviewed final season, whether because of an absent character, faster-paced character shifts, a change in writing style, or just unwillingness to see it end. Some of those folks — way too many of these folks — have been signing a petition demanding HBO remake the eighth season with different writers. Hoo boy.
The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Angry Fan Petition Is Getting Roasted On Twitter
Caleb Reading 05.17.19 22 mins ago
