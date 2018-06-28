FX Networks Sets Fall Premiere Dates For ‘Always Sunny,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ And ‘Mayans’

#FX #American Horror Story #It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
News & Culture Writer
06.28.18

FXX

FX Networks announced fall premiere dates of some of its most popular and highly anticipated series on Thursday. First and foremost, season 13 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will premiere on FXX Wednesday, September 5 at 10 p.m. — and good news for Glenn Howerton fans because Dennis will indeed be returning to the long-running comedy’s lucky number 13. Earlier this year, even Howerton himself wasn’t sure if his character was coming back.

Although the role will be limited as Dennis takes on the new role of father in North Dakota, while the rest of the gang “return to their duplicitous, scheming ways at Paddy’s Pub.” More from IndieWire:

Even without Dennis Reynolds, the Gang has its hands full as Charlie hopes to have a child with The Waitress, Mac sets out to understand his newfound sexuality, Dee takes feminism to new heights, and Frank goes to great lengths for the Gang to experience the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history – an Eagles Super Bowl victory.

American Horror Story will likewise return on Wednesday, September 12 at 10 p.m. on FX for the horror anthology’s eighth season. The theme of the yet to be named season will focus on the long-awaited Murder HouseCoven crossover, which series creator Ryan Murphy has been teasing for years now. Murphy also revealed back in April that the upcoming season will take place 18 months in the future.

Finally, Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans M.C., will premiere on Tuesday, September 4 at 10 p.m. on FX. Judging by this season 1 “backstory teaser” it, uh, definitely looks like a Sons of Anarchy spinoff!

FX has also picked up a new, half hour drama series called Mr. Inbetween, created by and starring Scott Ryan. Ryan plays a character named Ray Shoesmith, “a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend: tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you’re a criminal for hire.” The date is TBD but it will be premiering sometime in September.

(Via FX & IndieWire)

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#American Horror Story#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
TAGSAMERICAN HORROR STORYFXFXXIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIAMAYANS MC

Listen To This

The 20 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 20 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.28.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP