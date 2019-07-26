The Rundown: Go Ahead, Fall Down A Gag Reel Rabbit Hole

NBC

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — Give me all your bloopers

We’re all susceptible to our own set of YouTube rabbit holes. I have a bunch of them, genres of videos and clips that can send me tumbling into a click-y abyss that I do not emerge from until over an hour has passed in what feels like 15 minutes. Clips from late-night talk shows is one. Another is compilations of Allen Iverson highlights. Maybe yours are makeup tutorials or supercuts of action scenes in big-budget movies. Maybe you watch dozens of videos of people cooking pancakes in various shapes and sizes. I’m not here to judge you. I’m just pointing out what a shared experience it is, this losing huge chunks of your day to mindless viewing in a disturbing number of 5-10 minutes increments. We’ve all been there.

I’ll tell you another dangerous one for me: gag reels and bloopers. I could watch them forever. I kind of have. Are they the high point of comedic achievement? I mean, no. They’re just famous people screwing up at work and sometimes swearing about it. And they diminish what a hard and stressful job making movies or television can be because look at all the fun they’re having, wow. I don’t know that I should enjoy them as much as I do. But I also don’t know if I should enjoy 10-minute compilations of amateur skateboarding accidents, and yet…

I bring this up today because The Good Place released its season three gag reel this week and, yes, I watched it immediately. Here, look.

Did I, upon finishing this clip, then spend another 45 minutes watching bloopers from other shows and movies I like, even if I’ve seen the videos in question before? I did. You probably knew that, though. I can’t help it. There’s something intoxicating about it all to me. Here’s one from Step Brothers.

And here’s one that contains the bloopers from Grumpy Old Men and it’s sequel Grumpier Old Men., movies about the romantic lives of retirees that I saw multiple times as a young man because, look, we didn’t have a million comic book movies to go to in the 1990s, okay? Anyway, is there anything funnier than Burgess Meredith running through a dozen or so sexually suggestive comments like “man-sized manicotti”? I don’t know. Probably. But it’s still pretty good.

The point in all of this is that maybe you need some time to kill today and maybe yours like me. Maybe you could use some bloopers in your life. Go ahead and do it. Leap down that rabbit hole. Do a pencil dive. It’s all very cheap laughter but sometimes you deserve that, you know? Have a blast.

ITEM NUMBER TWO — A scene from Big Little Lies if it had been a cop show from the detective’s point of view

HBO

POLICE CHIEF: Quinlan, my office!

QUINLAN: What’s up, Chief?

POLICE CHIEF: I’m taking you off the Perry Wright case.

QUINLAN: What?! Why?! I’m close to solving it, Chief. I can feel it.

POLICE CHIEF: What’s this I hear about you stalking the suspects? Did you really show up at one of their custody hearings?

QUINLAN: Well, yes, but…

POLICE CHIEF: And you’ve been meeting with the victim’s mother to discuss evidence and strategy?

QUINLAN: That only happened once.

POLICE CHIEF: Dammit, Quinlan. You’re a good detective but you’re a loose cannon. There are rules for a reason. Maybe you need a break to clear your mind for a bit.

QUINLAN: Chief, with all due respect…

POLICE CHIEF: It wasn’t a suggestion, detective.

QUINLAN: Dammit, Chief. Don’t do this. I know there’s more here. They’re guilty. All of them. Madeline Mackenzie, Bonnie Carlton, Laura Dern, Celeste Wright. Something not right.

POLICE CHIEF: Laura Dern?

QUINLAN: Yeah. Wait. No. What’s her name? It’ll come to me in a second…

POLICE CHIEF: This is what I’m talking about. You need to cool your heels. Take some ti-

QUINLAN: Renata Klein!

POLICE CHIEF: What?

QUINLAN: That’s the other one. Not Laura Dern.

POLICE CHIEF: That’s it. Leave your badge and gun on the desk. You’re taking a week off.

QUINLAN: But Chief!

POLICE CHIEF: Badge and gun, now!