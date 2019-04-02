Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(SPOILER ALERT? Quite possibly.)

Game Of Thrones season 8 arrives on April 14, which means that HBO’s now going full throttle with hints about how the series will end, including footage of two characters reuniting for the first time since season 1. And there’s lots of other goodies that we’ll round up here, including the above (cruel) teaser called “Aftermath.” With a title like that, no subtlety will be found, and this could be “footage” from after a battle at Winterfell, possibly even after what’s been called “the most sustained action scene in pop culture history” against the White Walkers. Well, it’s not looking good for several characters from the clues above.

Amid the wreckage, we see Tyrions’s Hand of the Queen Pin, Arya’s Needle, a Dragonclass arrow, Jamie’s hand, and Dany’s chain. Oh, and that might be the Night King behind Longclaw (buried in the snow) at 0:44. Is Jon Snow dead? Is almost everyone else dead, too? Or it all smoke and mirrors? We’re not seeing any actual bodies, after all (and that might not mean anything either). In addition, we can’t possibly hope for answers for weeks, but we can check out this new behind-the-scenes visual effects video. HBO’s released green screen revelations similar to this, but seeing how all the Dragons and White Walker shots come together here is staggering.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You can see even more promo clips here, and on Monday night while speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Maisie Williams chatted about Arya Stark’s defining moments. Then she dropped a “major spoiler” that turned out to be an April Fool’s joke involving Arya’s death. Sigh.