HBO

We’re only a few more episodes away from the conclusion of Game of Thrones, and people are really starting to freak out. Last week’s Battle of Winterfell between the armies of the living and dead was intense, but at least we were prepared for the carnage. This week’s episode, “The Last of the Starks,” started slow but then jumped into a bunch of big events and even bigger deaths. Do I even have to say spoilers are ahead?

Euron Greyjoy and his band of extremely accurate sharpshooting pirates knocked Daenerys Targaryen down another dragon with a whole slew of giant scorpion crossbows. Missandei lost her head to The Mountain, and now it seems like Dany might be losing hers too as the war goes south. It’s probably a good time for her to start freaking out. If Cersei doesn’t kill her, it sounds like Varys might. She still has Jon Snow on her side, but he’s looking more and more like a liability these days.

Those were all big moments that punched you in the face. But behind those were many more subtle details you may have missed if you were too busy agonizing over the death of a loved one or the bizarre behavior of a formerly favorite character. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We scoured the episode looking for all the best Easter eggs, hidden surprises, and straight up bloopers from season eight, episode four of Game of Thrones. Enjoy!

HBO

As always, the opening credits continue to update as the show progresses through season eight. The start of the season brought us a completely new design and look that brought us further into Winterfell and King’s Landing than ever before, featuring more than a few cool details. The changes in episode four are small but important. Gone are the glowing blue tiles representing the march of the Night King’s undead army. When the view takes us into the great hall of Winterfell, it is shown as broken and in disarray. Finally, the outside view of Winterfell has changed from a castle prepared for a seige to one in the aftermath of battle, with the dead stacked up on pyres to the north of the castle ready for burning … which is exactly where the episode starts.