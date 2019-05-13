HBO

With Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones behind us, we’re just one more installment away from the entire series being complete. Episode 5, “The Bells,” featured the end of Cersei Lannister’s reign, but the troubling reveal of Daenerys was possibly even worse than the tyrant she just deposed. Who would have thought that, with all the villains available for season 8, that it might be Dany playing the role of the show’s end boss?

As usual, we figure you were probably too busy freaking out over awesome moments like Cleganebowl or the annihilation of King’s Landing to catch all the small details hidden away in the episode by the crew of talented show makers. And while we’re sad to report that no coffee cups were spotted in this week’s episode, that doesn’t mean there weren’t other easter eggs strewn throughout “The Bells.” Here’s 10 of our favorites.

There wasn’t much change to the opening credits in this episode other than the addition of scorpions to the top of the walls of King’s Landing in anticipation of Dany’s attack on the city. But we did learn why the clockwork animation included specific locations inside the Red Keep. You’ll recall that the inside opening credit shots of Winterfell included the great hall and crypts, two spots that featured heavily in the early episodes of the season. Now we know the significance of the stairwell, map room, and dragon cellar.

The stairwell is where the legendary Cleganebowl takes place. The map room is where Arya and the Hound part ways, and it’s also where Cersei and Jaime reunite. Finally, the cellars where the skulls of previous Targaryen dragons are kept is where the Lannister twins meet their demise.