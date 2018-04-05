HBO

We’re still quite a long time from the Game of Thrones finale, but with production underway, tiny little drips of information are adding to the ever-growing pool of rumors and speculation around the final six episodes of the HBO megahit. The latest treasure trove comes from Digital Spy, which spoke to actor Joe Dempsie about his on again, off again role as royal bastard Gendry.

According to Dempsie, it was always planned for him to come back into the story, rather than just row away from the Seven Kingdoms forever, and his character will be more important than ever in the battle of the living and the dead.

For me personally, the only real hope I had for the character was just that he would be there when the reckoning came. You got the sense – even back in season 3 – that this was a show that was building towards some incredible climax, so you just wanted to be there when it all happened… Not even necessarily just from a character point-of-view, [but] from a personal point of view – to be stood there on the set when they’re making that ending… that end game.

Some are thinking this means Gendry is going to be present during the show’s climax, but it’s also worth considering the super-secret nature of Game of Thrones scripts over the last few seasons. Maybe he’s not at all near the absolute end of the show? Maybe he is? Would he really let the cat out of the bag with the show not slated to air its final season for nearly a year?

As Dempsie told Digital Spy, it’s not like GoT shoots in chronological order: “As with all these things, we never shoot in chronological order – so you might have people coming in at the beginning and at the end, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they make it all the way through!”

So the main takeaway from this is that Gendry will have an expanded role in the final season. Will his magical king’s blood lead the red priestess down another path, or will it stain the snow red like a normal man?

