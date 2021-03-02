The Obi-Wan Kenobi show headed for Disney+ has been a long time in the offing — so long it’s been unclear if it would ever get off the ground. It lost original writer Hossein Amini (Drive) a while back, but one thing it’s retained is star Ewan McGregor, who’s stuck with it through thick and thin, ready to reprise a character he hasn’t played in over 15 years. It’s reportedly set to start shooting soon — reportedly in Boston, no less — but they’re still adding cast members. And the latest happens to be a Game of Thrones alum.

As per Variety, Indira Varma — best known as Ellaria Sand, paramour to Pedro Pascal’s Oberyn Martell from Season 4 on — will play an as-yet-identified role on the show, one of many Star Wars programs destined for the streamer. The series will reportedly take place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, which ended with our Jedi hero going Monty Python and the Holy Grail’s Black Knight on Hayden Christensen’s Annakin Skywalker. (Christensen, too, shall return, this time as Darth Vader.)

Varma made news about a year ago when she became one of the first celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. At the time the English actress was in rehearsals for a West End production of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. So it looks like she’s come a long way since last year.

(Via Variety)