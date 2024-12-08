Is Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (2025), and potential spinoffs about Aegon’s Conquest, Princess Nymeria and her ten thousand ships, and the Sea Snake not enough A Song of Ice and Fire for you? Well, there’s good and bad news.
The bad news: author George R.R. Martin, bless his heart and fun lil hat, still hasn’t finished writing The Winds of Winter.
The good news: can we interest you in a Game of Thrones movie?
Here’s everything we know about the rumored film adaptation of the ever-expanding “t*ts and dragons” franchise, including plot details and whether there’s a release date.
Plot
Deadline recently reported that Warner Bros. is in “very early development” on a movie set in the Game of Thrones universe. There’s “no creative attachments” yet, including “no filmmaker, cast, or writer yet attached,” and it’s “unclear what creative direction a film would take in comparison to the HBO series.” But still: a Game of Thrones movie!
“When we announce at HBO we’re developing this story or that story, keep in mind it’s developing,” HBO boss Casey Bloys said about the flick. “We’ve got two shows at the moment, including Game of Thrones. I think the movie is the same idea.” He added, “They’ll develop an idea, we’ll see if it’s good. We’ll read the scripts along with them. I think it could be fun and interesting. That’s the point of development: you see, is there a story that’s worthy of being in theaters and a big spectacle? I think it would be fun.”
A Game of Thrones movie is something that Martin has been wanting for years; he even previously claimed that Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss desired to “end the saga after the seventh season with three big movies. Game of Thrones was to end in the cinema.” That was in 2020. Now, it’s finally happening… (little)fingers crossed.
But what is it going to be about? The thing about that is: who knows! Game of Thrones is a huge sand(snake)box to play in, and there’s many ways a movie could go. It could be a prequel to Game of Thrones, although the current and future spin-offs have that pretty well covered, or maybe it will be set after the events of the polarizing series finale and bring back the show’s original cast. Or maybe the movie will go the Harry Potter TV show route, just in reverse, and retell the events of the show over the course of multiple films.
Until there’s official word from Warner Bros. or Martin, it’s all speculation.
Cast
It’s too early to predict the cast considering we don’t even know what the movie will be about. But hopefully Liam Cunningham is somehow involved.
Release Date
It will be many years before we see the Lannisters, Targaryens, and/or Starks on the big screen. But, as mentioned above, there’s plenty of television shows on HBO / Max set in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe. I also strongly reccomend checking out George R.R. Martin’s “Not a Blog.” You’re not going to find photos like this anywhere else.
Trailer
Like winter, a trailer for the Game of Thrones movie is coming. But it’s not here yet. So now seems like a good time to revisit the season 1 trailer from 14 (!) years ago. I bet things are going to turn just fine for ol’ Ned Stark.