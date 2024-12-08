Here’s everything we know about the rumored film adaptation of the ever-expanding “t*ts and dragons” franchise, including plot details and whether there’s a release date.

Plot

Deadline recently reported that Warner Bros. is in “very early development” on a movie set in the Game of Thrones universe. There’s “no creative attachments” yet, including “no filmmaker, cast, or writer yet attached,” and it’s “unclear what creative direction a film would take in comparison to the HBO series.” But still: a Game of Thrones movie!

“When we announce at HBO we’re developing this story or that story, keep in mind it’s developing,” HBO boss Casey Bloys said about the flick. “We’ve got two shows at the moment, including Game of Thrones. I think the movie is the same idea.” He added, “They’ll develop an idea, we’ll see if it’s good. We’ll read the scripts along with them. I think it could be fun and interesting. That’s the point of development: you see, is there a story that’s worthy of being in theaters and a big spectacle? I think it would be fun.”

A Game of Thrones movie is something that Martin has been wanting for years; he even previously claimed that Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss desired to “end the saga after the seventh season with three big movies. Game of Thrones was to end in the cinema.” That was in 2020. Now, it’s finally happening… (little)fingers crossed.

But what is it going to be about? The thing about that is: who knows! Game of Thrones is a huge sand(snake)box to play in, and there’s many ways a movie could go. It could be a prequel to Game of Thrones, although the current and future spin-offs have that pretty well covered, or maybe it will be set after the events of the polarizing series finale and bring back the show’s original cast. Or maybe the movie will go the Harry Potter TV show route, just in reverse, and retell the events of the show over the course of multiple films.

Until there’s official word from Warner Bros. or Martin, it’s all speculation.

Cast

It’s too early to predict the cast considering we don’t even know what the movie will be about. But hopefully Liam Cunningham is somehow involved.