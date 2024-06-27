Here’s everything we know so far about HBO’s Harry Potter series, including plot details, a release date, and whether Rowling is involved.

The final Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, came out 13 years ago. Does anyone have a Time-Turner handy? Because I feel ancient. Despite author J.K. Rowling turning into a real-life villain , Harry Potter remains remarkably popular (Universal’s magical The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is a big reason why), especially among millennials. But HBO wants younger generations to feel the same thrill current 30-somethings did when Hagrid showed up at 4 Privet Drive for the first time, so Harry Potter is being turned into a TV show that will be a “faithful” take on Rowling’s books.

Plot

The Harry Potter series (which does not have an official title yet) will “dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years” and be a “faithful” adaptation of the source material, according to HBO and Max content chief Casey Bloys. There were early reports that each season would cover a different book — i.e. seven seasons, seven books — but Bloys said the show would run for “10 consecutive years,” so some stretching might be involved. This is good news for the weirdos who are still upset that the S.P.E.W. plotline was cut from the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie.

The key names involved with the series so far include Succession veterans Francesca Gardiner, who is on board as showrunner, and director Mark Mylod, as well as Rowling herself. She’s listed as an executive producer.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” Bloys said in a statement. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new [original series] will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Here’s the full logline: “The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

Cast

Here’s who won’t be in it: Daniel Radcliffe.

“I don’t think so,” the actor who portrayed Harry Potter in all eight films before finding his true calling (playing “Weird Al” Yankovic) told E! Online. “I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it. I’m very happy to just watch along with everyone else.” This presumably means Radcliffe’s co-stars Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) aren’t making cameos, as well.

It’ll be a brand new cast, but no one has been announced yet.