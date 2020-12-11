NETFLIX
TV

Matt Smith Of ‘The Crown’ Will Play Another Prince In The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series, ‘House Of The Dragon’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Matt Smith is becoming TV’s go-to prince. He portrayed Prince Philip on The Crown, where he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys, and he’ll play Prince Daemon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Described as a “peerless warrior and a dragonrider,” Daemon “possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…” He is the younger brother of King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine in the show, and was born some 200 years before Daenerys.

HBO revealed two more additions to the House of the Dragon cast on Friday: Olivia Cooke, who was fantastic in Sound of Metal, as Alicent Hightower, and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Alicent is “the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen,” while Princess Rhaenyra is “the king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.”

No dragons have been announced yet, but we know they’re coming.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×