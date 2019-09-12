Even though Game of Thrones has come to an end, HBO, author George R.R. Martin, and many others have been working to develop several potential prequel series. One has already been filming for some time. Many others, however, have either hit an impasse or been effectively shut down. Even so, it seems that remaking and recapturing the magic of the original series is high up on HBO and WarnerMedia’s list of priorities right now, and a new report is now suggesting that another prequel idea is about to get a pilot order.

According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO is “close to deal for a project that’s based on the history of the Targaryens.” In other words, this second prequel — if it makes it to the pilot stage and, following that, succeeds to a series order — will essentially be a dramatized history of House Targaryen. This is, for those of you who have already forgotten their Thrones lore in the months since the series finale aired, the same house that birthed siblings Viserys and Daenerys, the brother and sister pair that attempted to pull a fast one on the Dothraki in season one.

Of course, while the Targaryen-focused prequel would undoubtedly tip its sword in the direction of all that the family’s descendants ultimately accomplished in Thrones, it would primarily “chronicle the house’s civil war — a.k.a the legendary Dance of the Dragons.” This is especially interesting, as Martin recently published Fire & Blood, a history of House Targaryen set around 300 years before the events depicted in the original book and television series.

