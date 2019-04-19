‘Game Of Thrones’ In Theory: Is Bran The Builder Behind Everything?

HBO

We’re just weeks away from the final episode of Game of Thrones, and with it comes the answers to questions many of us have had for years. But even with the conclusion so tantalizingly close, we can’t help but keep trying to solve the show’s secrets in advance. And while most endgame theories floating around at the moment will undoubtedly miss the mark, one element does seem certain: Bran’s going to play a huge part in how things go down.

There’s just been too much build-up surrounding his powers to think otherwise. The moment Bran accidentally broke Hodor’s brain through time, he became the most pivotal character on the show — maybe more so than the Prince That Was Promised, whoever that turns out to be. Seeing through time is one thing, but being able to reach out and affect things? Forget Chekhov’s gun, we’ve got ourselves an atom bomb right here.

Most theories on how Bran’s time travel could come into play are nothing more than elaborate guesses that read like fan fiction. The big problem we have is that once you assume Bran masters the art of time manipulation, you have almost infinite possibilities for what he could get up to in the past. This has led to much speculation: maybe he went back in time and tried to warn Mad King Aerys of the White Walker threat, inadvertently driving him insane? Or perhaps he tried to stop the Children of the Forest from creating the Others in the first place, accidentally becoming the Night King himself?

There’s even a strangely compelling theory that Bran is behind every major event in the history of Westeros, using his time travel powers to stack the deck in humanity’s favor for the upcoming battle with the Others. It’s main tenets are 1) Winterfell and the Wall, built by Brandon the Builder during the Age of Heroes, was actually built by our time-traveling friend Bran. And 2) the prophetic vision that drove Aegon the Conqueror to invade Westeros and unite the Seven Kingdoms under one king was Bran, too. 3) Even the previous Three-Eyed Raven, Brynden ‘Bloodraven’ Rivers, was guided by Bran to go north of the Wall, where he merged with a weirwood tree to wait for Bran. Or so the theory goes.