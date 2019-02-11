HBO

Ser Pounce, one of the most popular and beloved characters of Game of Thrones hasn’t been seen in nearly five years since the season four episode “Oathkeeper,” when Tommen’s fluffy feline interrupted a bedside chat between he and his betrothed, Margaery Tyrell. The absence of Ser Pounce has long-since been a concern to fans given the violent nature of the Thrones universe — particularly after Tommen committed suicide in season six following the death of Margaery.

Welp, ahead of the eighth and final season, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss unfortunately have to be the bearer of bad news. In a new interview with EW, Benioff confirmed fans worst fears: Ser pounce has indeed crossed the rainbow bridge, and he was sent there by none other than Cersei herself.

“Cersei hated the name ‘Ser Pounce’ so much she could not allow him to survive,” showrunner David Benioff tells EW. “So she came up with her most diabolical [execution]. Ser Pounce’s death was so horrible we couldn’t even put it on the air.” “If you buy the super-extended, super-charged Game of Thrones box set that comes out, the death of Ser Pounce will be in there,” showrunner Dan Weiss adds. “Just one whole episode devoted to the death of Ser Pounce.”

The real reason for Ser Pounce’s departure, however, had more to do with the fact that — as we are all well aware — cats are not super great when it comes to cooperating.

“That cat was really not fun to work with,“ Benioff says. “There’s a reason the phrase ‘like herding cats’ came into existence.” “Dogs generally do what you ask them to do if they’re smart and well trained,” Weiss agrees. “Cats have their own agenda.”

Difficult feline actor or not, it goes without saying that the news of Ser Pounce’s untimely passing has reinvigorated fan blood lust for Cersei: