The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Starbucks Cup Fiasco Got The ‘SNL’ Treatment

Most of this weekend’s Emma Thompson-hosted Saturday Night Live episode was concerned with Mother’s Day. Of course, that doesn’t mean that the team at Studio 8h didn’t take the time to lob a few comedic projectiles at other topics, like the infamous Starbucks cup from last Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones. The cup has since been edited out of “The Last of the Starks,” but the North internet remembers. Hence “Continuity Errors,” an SNL sketch about other mistakes in other major Hollywood titles.

With cast member Kyle Mooney playing Turner Classic Movies host Frank Parisi as the audience’s guide, “Continuity Errors” ups the ante of a paper coffee cup existing in Westeros with things like a box of White Castle in a shot from a Roots remake and a Looney Tunes back tattoo in the film Shakespeare in Love. The latter features quite a lot of increasingly ridiculous errors of this sort, though it’s all a setup for Mooney’s inevitable joke about the Oscar-winning film’s producer, Harvey Weinstein.

We can’t forget about guest host Emma Thompson, however, and neither does SNL. The penultimate bit of the sketch sees her in a scene from Downton Abbey that also features a beer hat (complete with a straw tapping into two cans simultaneously), Beats by Dre headphones and a Pizza Hut delivery mid-dialogue. Basically, the entire sketch is an excuse for product placement on SNL.