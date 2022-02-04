Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have stayed under the radar since the much-maligned series finale, although they did admit that “there definitely are things [over the course of the show] we would do differently.” (George R.R. Martin wishes they had, too.) They’re no longer working on a Star Wars trilogy, but don’t worry, they’re fine: they signed a $250 million deal with Netflix, including an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s popular novel, The Three-Body Problem.

The science-fiction series reunites Benioff and Weiss with Thrones actors Liam Cunningham (Davos) and John Bradley (Sam), who was asked by the Hollywood Reporter how it compares to the Emmy-record-breaking mega-hit. “It’s no secret some of the feedback they’ve gotten [about the final season of Game of Thrones]. And what they haven’t done is take the easy way out. They’ve given themselves another show that’s so ambitious. Elements of it make Game of Thrones look like it was playing it safe,” he said.

Bradley continued:

“I’ve never read a script with more scope to it, with a wider degree of themes and characters, and there’s all sorts of scientific principles. They picked a very ambitious project. I just really hope I can play a part in making a great success and maybe right a couple of wrongs and get them back to where I think they deserve to be in the public eye. So, fingers crossed.”

But before all that, Bradley has to save Earth from the moon. That’s way more difficult than writing a satisfying ending to one of the most popular TV shows of all-time.

