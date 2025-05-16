The Boys will end with the upcoming fifth season, but the franchise has plenty of other irons in the fire. Vought Rising will follow misdeeds of the earliest Supes, including Stormfront and Soldier Boy, and a Mexico spin off remains theoretically possible, but much sooner, fledgling Supes will be going back to campus. Let’s dive into what universe architect Eric Kripke and the gang have in store for the second Gen V season.
Cast
To address the most somber matter first, Chance Perdomo, who passed away on the planned eve of filming, will be honored in this season as part of the plot (described in a below section). Additionally, Patrick Schwarzenegger will not return as the late Golden Boy, whose flashbacks appear to be complete. As Patrick did tell Screenrant, however, his schedule had prevented him from making a potential return, and as he understands the situation, the door is not shut for Golden Boy to surface during a third season or beyond.
Can we expect a cameo or two from The Boys to surface? Yup. As reported by Total Film, Chace Crawford will cameo as Deep after he killed his octopus lover in The Boys. And the possibility remains open that Homelander could again touch down to shake everybody’s little world up.
Additionally, new cast members include Sean Patrick Thomas (as Polarity) as well as Julia Knope, Keeya King, Tait Fletcher, Stephen Kalyn, Wyatt Dorion, Stacey McGunnigle, and Georgie Murphy in undescribed roles.
Confirmed returning cast members will include Jaz Sinclair (as Marie), Lizze Broadway (as Emma/Cricket), and London Thor and Derek Luh (both as Jordan). Likewise, Maddie Phillips (Cate) and Asa Germann (Sam) will be back as the Guardians of Godolkin from their visit to The Boys. Alongside the new dean, Cipher (Hamish Linklater), they’ll form a welcoming committee. Yikes.
Plot
As referenced above, Gen V will address Chance Perdomo’s death through passing of his character, the metal-manipulating Andre Anderson, within the show itself. His father, Polarity (portrayed by Sean Patrick Thomas), will appear as part of the tribute.
Otherwise, plot details remain mysterious, but Eric Kripke has confirmed that the season is fully edited with “music, sound & VFX now.” He then promised, “I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait.” Also, this Gen V season begins its story a few days after the events of the fourth The Boys season finale. We can also guess that although Vought Rising takes place in the distant past, we’ll probably see some nods toward the early days of Soldier Boy (who already appeared once as Cate’s fantasy object) and Stormfront.
Elsewhere, Kripke and showrunner Michelle Fazekas dropped hints to Deadline on how the outrage factor will stay strong, and so will the story:
FAZEKAS: As Eric says, it comes from the story and the characters. We never start with how outrageous we can be, we ground it in what are the characters want to do, what the characters want to feel. What do they want? For Season 2, I do have one idea, but it’s more of a scene that than something outrageous.
KRIPKE: (laughs) Some may say that our copious amounts of semen are the glaze on top of a cake that we very carefully bake.
FAZEKAS: Yes!
In that same interview, Kripke clarified that Cate is “not crazy or just straight up evil or wrong. She was f*cked over by humans consistently, so she’s somewhat been broken. She’s crossed the line and you’re hurting people and stuff, but on one level, I don’t even fault her. She got broken by this system … at least in this season. She’s past the point of no return.”
Yet in San Diego Comic-Con footage observed by Screenrant, it sounds like Cate had a change of heart and is shown “having remorse for her actions, while Sam continues to be a villain.” Hmm.
Release Date
Gen V will return in 2025 with no window specified, yet.
Trailer
Supposedly, yeah, a trailer is coming soon. Until that happens, Homelander is pleased to relive the most recent season finale mayhem for you.