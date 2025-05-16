The Boys will end with the upcoming fifth season , but the franchise has plenty of other irons in the fire. Vought Rising will follow misdeeds of the earliest Supes, including Stormfront and Soldier Boy, and a Mexico spin off remains theoretically possible, but much sooner, fledgling Supes will be going back to campus. Let’s dive into what universe architect Eric Kripke and the gang have in store for the second Gen V season.

Cast

To address the most somber matter first, Chance Perdomo, who passed away on the planned eve of filming, will be honored in this season as part of the plot (described in a below section). Additionally, Patrick Schwarzenegger will not return as the late Golden Boy, whose flashbacks appear to be complete. As Patrick did tell Screenrant, however, his schedule had prevented him from making a potential return, and as he understands the situation, the door is not shut for Golden Boy to surface during a third season or beyond.

Can we expect a cameo or two from The Boys to surface? Yup. As reported by Total Film, Chace Crawford will cameo as Deep after he killed his octopus lover in The Boys. And the possibility remains open that Homelander could again touch down to shake everybody’s little world up.

Additionally, new cast members include Sean Patrick Thomas (as Polarity) as well as Julia Knope, Keeya King, Tait Fletcher, Stephen Kalyn, Wyatt Dorion, Stacey McGunnigle, and Georgie Murphy in undescribed roles.

Confirmed returning cast members will include Jaz Sinclair (as Marie), Lizze Broadway (as Emma/Cricket), and London Thor and Derek Luh (both as Jordan). Likewise, Maddie Phillips (Cate) and Asa Germann (Sam) will be back as the Guardians of Godolkin from their visit to The Boys. Alongside the new dean, Cipher (Hamish Linklater), they’ll form a welcoming committee. Yikes.

Plot

As referenced above, Gen V will address Chance Perdomo’s death through passing of his character, the metal-manipulating Andre Anderson, within the show itself. His father, Polarity (portrayed by Sean Patrick Thomas), will appear as part of the tribute.