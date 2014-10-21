Doc From ‘Fraggle Rock’ (Gerard Parkes) Has Passed Away

A fondly remembered part of our childhood has died, and I’m afraid we can’t just dance our cares away for this one. Gerard Parkes, a man you should instantly recognize, has passed away four days after his 90th birthday, as confirmed by CBC News. The Irish Canadian actor is best known to Americans for playing “Doc” in Fraggle Rock, playing “Doc” in A Muppet Family Christmas, and playing “Doc” in Boondock Saints. Wow. That is one strange trilogy. They really veered in the recent years.
Born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1924 — although his IMDb page listed his birth as 1936 to help him get hired — Parkes passed away Sunday morning in Canada. He is survived by Sheelagh Norman, his partner of two decades.
Although Parkes was a prolific actor, when his agent Gerry Jordan was asked how Parkes would feel about being remembered for acting with puppets, Jordan said, “He’d love it,” adding, “He had a thrill doing that show. We got loads of fan mail from kids and adults around the world.”
We’re losing a friend, you guys.
Thank god! No. I mean…thank god this wasn’t an expose on how Parkes was some perverted pedophile or something. RIP childhood memory.
But Sprocket’s alright, right?
You cannot leave the magic.
RIP :(
Yet another piece of my childhood gone… I blame the Fraggles…always stealing things and driving that dog crazy.
I’m going to need to consult the Trash Heap about this.
Seriously, though, I just started showing Fraggle Rock to my daughter. It airs on The Hub network. She loves the show. I can’t tell her this.
This sucks. That old clueless bastard was my fave. I haven’t been this shooken up over Fraggle Rock since I learned that the Red doll I carried around in my childhood was *gasp*… a girl!
You know what 2014…f*ck you…
Pepper Jack is going to be so upset when he finds out.
Pepper Jack love Fraggle Rock.
Friday night HBO was the only thing that got me through the school week when I was a kid.
And Uncle Traveling Matt…ha ha….I always looked forward to his postcards to his nephew Gobo, regarding what adventure he went on this time. My favorite was the Roller Coaster.
We are worse off without him. Loved fraggle rock as a kid.