Doc From ‘Fraggle Rock’ (Gerard Parkes) Has Passed Away

A fondly remembered part of our childhood has died, and I’m afraid we can’t just dance our cares away for this one. Gerard Parkes, a man you should instantly recognize, has passed away four days after his 90th birthday, as confirmed by CBC News. The Irish Canadian actor is best known to Americans for playing “Doc” in Fraggle Rock, playing “Doc” in A Muppet Family Christmas, and playing “Doc” in Boondock Saints. Wow. That is one strange trilogy. They really veered in the recent years.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1924 — although his IMDb page listed his birth as 1936 to help him get hired — Parkes passed away Sunday morning in Canada. He is survived by Sheelagh Norman, his partner of two decades.

Although Parkes was a prolific actor, when his agent Gerry Jordan was asked how Parkes would feel about being remembered for acting with puppets, Jordan said, “He’d love it,” adding, “He had a thrill doing that show. We got loads of fan mail from kids and adults around the world.”

We’re losing a friend, you guys.