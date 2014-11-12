‘GFY Fat Boy’: Reporters From Fox And CNBC Get Into Bizarre, Childish, Highly Personal Twitter Fight

#Fox News
Entertainment Features
11.12.14 9 Comments

CharleieGasparino is a senior correspondent for the Fox Business Network. He is 52 years old. Ron Insana is a senior analyst and commentator for CNBC, and a reporter for Market Score Board Report with Ron Insana. He is 53 years old. I mention their ages for one reason: Because instead of acting like 50-something men, they got into a Twitter fight that sounded more like they were teenagers.

It began with this promo ad.

It seems fairly benign, right? Ron Insana sure didn’t think so, but instead of quietly groaning about a stupid promo ad under his breath like a normal human being, Insana called Gasparino out, and Gasparino basically told him to go f**k himself.

But that childish acronym for “go f**k yourself” wasn’t the end of it. Not even close. They go back and forth a few times, and Gasparino gets highly personal in his insults.

THESE MEN ARE PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS, and they are bickering like YouTube commenters. It’s sad.

It didn’t exactly end there, either, as Gasparino defended his comments in an interview with Liz Claman, and threw David Faber into the wake, as well:

During his interview with Claman, Gasparino said it was Insana who was being “mean,” out of jealousy for Fox, before adding a shot at Faber.

“I have left him in the dust, the disgusting slob that he is, I’ve left David Faber and all of them,” Gasparino said. “I do every day. I break news, and I will scrape him off my shoe any time, any day.”

Dude! I don’t care how good you are at your job, or how good you think you are, these tweets are straight-up childish and way, way beyond what anyone should expect from a paid professional. WWE wrestlers don’t talk to their enemies this way. Unbelievable. And there has been absolutely no public repercussions for either man, which may suggest to you that CNBC and Fox Business News simply do not care about the public behavior of their employees.

via Mediabistro and The Raw Story

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fox News
TAGSCHARLIE GASPARINOcnbcFOX NEWSRON INSANAtwitter fight!

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 16 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP