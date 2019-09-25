Hulu’s Planned ‘Ghost Rider’ Series Has Reportedly Gone Up In Smoke

Along with the many, many new Marvel series that Disney Plus will debut over the next few years, the studio’s television rival, Marvel Television (which is run by Jeph Loeb and Ike Perlmutter), is working on its own properties. Like live-action adaptations of Ghost Rider and Helstrom, the former of which first appeared in the form of Gabriel Luna’s Robbie Reyes character on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. However, a new report from Deadline indicates that the Luna-led Ghost Rider spin-off is no more.

Per Deadline‘s sources, “Hulu and the Ghost Rider team had reached a creative impasse which could not be resolved,” resulting in “the streamer’s decision not to move forward with the series.” When the Ghost Rider and Helstrom pickups were first announced in May, the Disney-owned Hulu streamer indicated that both were straight-to-series orders. Yet, judging by the apparent “creative impasse,” which was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, it seems only Helstrom will be moving forward with its 2020 premiere date.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Marvel Television is finished at Hulu. On the contrary, aside from Helstrom and Runaways, the latter of which has its third season premiering in December, many other Marvel properties are set to premiere on the Netflix competitor in the near future. These include animated adaptations of MODOK (with Patton Oswalt), Hit-Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler Show, a Howard the Duck series helmed by Kevin Smith, and an eventual team-up of these characters dubbed The Offenders.

As for the recent Internet-based rumors regarding Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige’s apparent interest in the Ghost Rider character for the MCU (which has nothing to do with Marvel Television’s plans), and whether this had anything to do with Hulu’s decision to skip out on the property, who knows? We don’t. All we know is that this GIF of Nic Cage’s Johnny Blase peeing fire in the first teaser for 2011’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance is great.

