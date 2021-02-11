Word that Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian spread like wildfire on social media on Wednesday night, as the Cara Dune actress’s social media history seemed to finally catch up with her after months of drawing the ire of fans who followed her on Twitter and Instagram.

According to multiple reports, Lucasfilm revealed publicly that Carano is no longer employed by the Star Wars company and they had “no plans” to employ her to play Dune in any Star Wars property, including The Mandalorian. Carano’s social media history included transphobic messages, anti-Semitic posts and anti-mask coronavirus skepticism that upset fans on a number of occasions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wednesday’s social media outcry was the last straw for the company after a long series of incidents online.

Last November, she issued contentious tweets, one in which she mocked mask-wearing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and another in which she falsely suggested voter fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election. “They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw,” a source with knowledge of Lucasfilm’s thinking tells THR.

It’s a surprising turnaround from whispers at various times since The Mandalorian debuted that Cara Dune may have ended up with her own starring role in a Star Wars show in a world where her more problematic social media posts didn’t gain as much attention.

Multiple Mandalorian spinoffs are in the works from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, including Rangers of the New Republic, which could have potentially starred Carano, though that was not ever officially confirmed. According to sources, Lucasfilm had plans to unveil Carano as the star of her own show during a December investor’s day presentation but scrubbed those plans following her November tweets.

And while the news that Carano won’t return may change the trajectory of the Star Wars universe, or at least prompt an unexpected casting change, many couldn’t help but celebrate news that Carano won’t return to Star Wars after months of problematic moments on social media.

At the very least, they had a lot of jokes ready.

Fittingly, there were a lot of Star Wars videos and GIFs that seemed to fit here.

A number of people suggested ways they could write Cara Dune out of The Mandalorian without much effort.

What happens next in the Star Wars universe next is unknown, but it seems finalized that Carano won’t be a part of it as new shows hit Disney+ moving forward.