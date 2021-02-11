Cara Dune may still exist in the Star Wars universe, but according to a report it won’t be Gina Carano playing the role in The Mandalorian moving forward. According to i09, Carano will no longer work for Lucasfilm and there are “no plans” for her to return to the Star Wars universe.

In a statement obtained by io9, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said the following: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The statement, which made clear Carano is not working for Disney, also condemns the tweets that make her employment newsworthy in the first place. The report comes on the same day Carano drew new outrage over various social media posts in recent months and days about a variety of subjects that shocked fans of the Star Wars franchise. Earlier in the week, Carano shared an anti-Semitic story on Instagram that drew immediate outrage from fans. That sparked other people sharing past tweets about cancel culture and other topics, and the #FireGinaCarano hashtag trended on Twitter throughout the day.

Other speculation about Carano surrounded fellow Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal issuing enthusiastic support for his sister, Lux, coming out as transgender. In past social media messages, Carano had posted transphobic messages, among other problematic statements about coronavirus mask policies and other right-wing talking points.

Despite that, Dune remains an important part of The Mandalorian and was likely to appear in other Star Wars shows as the universe expanded on Disney+. Those plans, at least involving Carano, appear to have changed abruptly this week.