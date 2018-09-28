‘God Friended Me’ Is Much Better Than Its Title, For What It’s Worth

CBS

It’s impossible to take a title like God Friended Me seriously but the show is ultimately so earnest that, by the end of the first hour, you almost feel bad for making fun of it. Almost. It’s still a hilariously bad title, an updated version of when my high school religion teachers would try to convince us that Jesus would totally skateboard or eat Go-gurt or whatever. Except here, it’s the idea that God is using social media to mess with the life of an atheist podcast host. Hey, everyone needs a hobby!

Here’s the weird thing: It’s not ….bad? It’s not exactly good, nor is it particularly compelling, but it is fascinating and competent. It’s even a little admirable. Maybe this is just because of fatigue from a lackluster TV season where nearly every pilot has been disappointing. Maybe it’s because this week has been extraordinarily long and incessantly depressing, so it was a relief to watch something that didn’t hinge on politics or trauma. Maybe it’s mostly due to its lead Brandon Micheal Hall, who made last season’s The Mayor a standout, and his effortless charm even when tasked with the silliest of dialogue. Whatever it is, it sort of works.

God Friended Me is such a CBS program, a vague religious-themed procedural in the vein of Joan of Arcadia (which is forever missed). Miles (Hall) calls himself the “Millennial Prophet” and hosts a podcast interrogating the existence of God. Although he grew up religious and his father (Joe Morton) is a Reverend, the early death of his mother caused him to lose his faith. Then, he gets a friend request from God. You know, a normal afternoon.