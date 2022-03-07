There has never been a great video game movie, but there’s about to be a whole lot of promising-looking video game shows. HBO has The Last of Us; Paramount+ will premiere Halo this month; Netflix is the home of Resident Evil; and Amazon is throwing god-knows how much money at adaptations of Fallout (starring Justified and The Righteous Gemstones great Walton Goggins) and Mass Effect (supposedly). Jeff Bezos will use a few gold coins from his vault for a God of War show, too.

Deadline reports that Prime Video is “in negotiations for a live-action TV series based on the hugely popular ancient mythology-themed game” with The Expanse creators and executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and The Wheel of Time executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins in charge. They’re already hard at work figuring out how many times Kratos will say “BOY” in the pilot (my prediction: seven).

Fergus and Ostby shared an Oscar nomination for co-writing Children of Men and also co-wrote the script for Iron Man, which teed off the box-office reign of Marvel Studio. Judkins also has Marvel ties, he was a writer/producer on ABC’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

It’s unclear whether the show will be based on Greek mythology, like the pre-Playstation 4 games, or Norse mythology, like 2018’s Game of the Year-winning God of War. Either way, it will, well, it might not be Lord of the Rings-level expensive, but close to it. World Serpents don’t come cheap.

The next game in the series, God of War Ragnarök, supposedly comes out this year.

(Via Deadline)