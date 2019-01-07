All The 2019 Golden Globe Winners So Far Tonight

Getty Image

Award season is fully upon us! For the vast majority of people, that means absolutely nothing. For everyone else, it’s the yearly culmination of great movies, speculative posts, and “For Your Consideration” campaigns. The Golden Globe Awards are always the first big entry into the season. This year we’ve got Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh on hosting duties, and the nominees for tonight include Black Panther (because that came out less than a year ago), Atlanta, and Lady Gaga. We already gave you the lowdown on the biggest surprises and snubs from this year, so now it’s just time to sit back and watch possibly intoxicated celebrities recognize the best TV and films of the past 12 months. Enjoy!

Below is each category and the nominees, and as each award is announced, we’ll list it first in bold.

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Television Performance by an Actor – Musical/Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Television Series – Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Television Performance by an Actress – Limited Series

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Television Performance by an Actress – Musical/Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace