All The 2019 Golden Globe Winners So Far Tonight

Award season is fully upon us! For the vast majority of people, that means absolutely nothing. For everyone else, it’s the yearly culmination of great movies, speculative posts, and “For Your Consideration” campaigns. The Golden Globe Awards are always the first big entry into the season. This year we’ve got Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh on hosting duties, and the nominees for tonight include Black Panther (because that came out less than a year ago), Atlanta, and Lady Gaga. We already gave you the lowdown on the biggest surprises and snubs from this year, so now it’s just time to sit back and watch possibly intoxicated celebrities recognize the best TV and films of the past 12 months. Enjoy!
Below is each category and the nominees, and as each award is announced, we’ll list it first in bold.
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best Television Performance by an Actor – Musical/Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Television Series – Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Television Performance by an Actress – Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Television Performance by an Actress – Musical/Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
