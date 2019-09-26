One of the best shows on TV, The Good Place, returns tonight for its fourth and final season. To celebrate, Jameela Jamil, who plays famous name-dropping socialite and dead person Tahani Al-Jamil, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she discussed the time she accidentally exposed her “bum” during an interview with Daniel Craig and two Bond girls. She also hyped The Good Place series finale, which I don’t want to think about, because a world without The Good Place is a bad place (the Bad Place). But at least the final episode will have the “the cameo of all cameos.”

Jamil didn’t say who (what?) it is — maybe it’s one of Tahani’s acquaintances, like her ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio or “good friend” Taylor Swift — although she did hint that “they exist within the NBC family.” Is it Li’l Sebastian? It’s probably Li’l Sebastian.

“You’re gonna have to really pay attention because so much happens, and the guest stars are un-forking-believable,” the actress told Digital Spy about season four during San Diego Comic-Con. “Every season, another one of my all-time heroes comes on our show and we end this show with the ultimate mic drop of a guest star, so you are welcome.” (Ending a sentence with “you are welcome” is a very Tahani thing to do.)

Whoever it is, they’ll have a tough time beating Bill Murray in the penultimate episode of Parks and Recreation.

(Via The Tonight Show)