Coming in hot on the tail of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel has dropped yet another trailer, this time for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which will apparently hit Disney+ just in time for Thanksgiving. In the new preview, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is down in the dumps after losing Gamora (Zoe Saldana) twice following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Granted, she’s alive after being killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but it’s a different Gamora who never joined the Guardians or fell in love with Quill/Star-Lord.

But enough superhero junk. In the hilariously heart-warming trailer, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) set out to cheer up Star-Lord for the holidays by traveling to Earth in search of the one thing they know he’ll love: The legendary Kevin Bacon. However, the Footloose star is not exactly on board with a hulking green alien and a bug lady literally busting into his house to whisk him off to space. Celebrities, right?

On top of the wacky hijinks, Marvel fans get a good look at Groot’s current form going into Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 and our tree boy is clearly not the adorably little baby he once was. Groot got jacked.

The whole special looks pretty great, but don’t take our word for it. James Gunn has already been telling people that it’s the greatest thing he’s ever made. And he said that after Peacemaker, which totally owned. That’s a pretty high bar, Mr. Gunn.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special streams November 25 on Disney+.