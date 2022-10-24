In a surprise drop, Marvel has just released the first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which sets the stage for Phase 5 of the MCU and the rise of the next Thanos-level threat: Jonathan Majors’ Kang. Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang is finally getting a chance to enjoy life as Ant-Man. He’s with his daughter Cassie, and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope is reunited with her mother Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Unfortunately, Cassie goes too far with an experiment and sends a signal to the Quantum Realm where Janet had been trapped for years. The heroes are sucked into the hidden dimension where they come face to face with Kang who appears to be lording over the realm, which Janet may or may not have known. As to what Kang is up to? Who knows? But with Avengers: Kang Dynasty officially announced, it can’t be good.

Also, Bill Murray shows up, which is super awkward considering the allegations that have recently come to light about him. Then again, it’s not like Lilly doesn’t have her share of controversies, so it should be an interesting press tour.

Here’s the official synopsis

In the film, which officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.