The Poster For Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop’ Show On Netflix Is Attracting A Lot Of Attention

In recent years, Gwyneth Paltrow has been in fewer and fewer movies — in fact, outside of playing Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and subsequently forgetting in which movies that she plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), her only feature-length film since 2015 is Johnny Depp’s Mortdecai. “I’m sort of semi-retired a bit from acting because I have a company that I do,” Paltrow said before Sunday’s Golden Globes.

That company is, of course, Goop, your one-stop shop for jade eggs (used to “increase sexual energy, health, and pleasure”) and “Psychic Vampire Repellent.” Where does Paltrow and her team of wellness scientists come up with such products as “Sex Dust” (only $38)? In the Goop Lab, which is also the subject of a new Netflix series, which aims to guide “deeply inquisitive viewer[s] in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing, and psychics.” It’s a bunch of hooey, in other words, but it’s undeniably entertaining hearing Paltrow say, “We’re here one time, for one life. So how can we really milk the sh*t out of this?” By charging $340 for a banana lamp. (No lie, I want one.)

The Goop Lab explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about. We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: How do we make the most of our lives?” Paltrow said in a statement. (Via)

Between The Goop Lab, its poster, and her dress during the Globes, people have a lot to say (and mock) about Paltrow on social media.

There are other reasons to be wary of the show.

Then again!

The Goop Lab premieres on Netflix on January 24.

