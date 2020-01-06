In recent years, Gwyneth Paltrow has been in fewer and fewer movies — in fact, outside of playing Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and subsequently forgetting in which movies that she plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), her only feature-length film since 2015 is Johnny Depp’s Mortdecai. “I’m sort of semi-retired a bit from acting because I have a company that I do,” Paltrow said before Sunday’s Golden Globes.

That company is, of course, Goop, your one-stop shop for jade eggs (used to “increase sexual energy, health, and pleasure”) and “Psychic Vampire Repellent.” Where does Paltrow and her team of wellness scientists come up with such products as “Sex Dust” (only $38)? In the Goop Lab, which is also the subject of a new Netflix series, which aims to guide “deeply inquisitive viewer[s] in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing, and psychics.” It’s a bunch of hooey, in other words, but it’s undeniably entertaining hearing Paltrow say, “We’re here one time, for one life. So how can we really milk the sh*t out of this?” By charging $340 for a banana lamp. (No lie, I want one.)

“The Goop Lab explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about. We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: How do we make the most of our lives?” Paltrow said in a statement. (Via)

Between The Goop Lab, its poster, and her dress during the Globes, people have a lot to say (and mock) about Paltrow on social media.

Most people don't even know where Gwyneth Paltrow is located in the vagina. https://t.co/CUEZcVrVQA — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 6, 2020

If your vagina has a Gwyneth Paltrow inside it, please consult your physician. https://t.co/YorwnWfYWH — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) January 6, 2020

I love how the bottom of this poster leads you to believe, "oh, maybe gwyneth paltrow is standing in a heart-shaped tunnel?" and then you click expand, and it's like, "WOW NO THAT……THAT IS A VAGINA. IT IS A MASSIVE VAGINA" pic.twitter.com/Zirb8xQESw — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) January 6, 2020

At the forefront of the minimalist living trend, Gwyneth Paltrow now lives inside her own vagina. While there are drawbacks like no parking or laundry facilities, she finds it to be “cozy,” “womb-like” & “great for entertaining.” https://t.co/0pSf4wXCqW — Tom Lenk (@tomlenk) January 6, 2020

the imagery of gwyneth paltrow standing inside a vagina and smiling is one that will never leave my brain https://t.co/H6VB8gOinC — erin (@goldmarveI) January 6, 2020

this post designed like a vagina is the most Gwyneth Paltrow thing ever though https://t.co/42EIr9rn5U — Ramos stans Pepper Potts (@peppertopstony) January 6, 2020

A super absorbent Gwyneth for your heavy-Goop days. https://t.co/weelGE71gF — Geraldine (@everywhereist) January 6, 2020

imagine you're going down on your gal and suddenly gwyneth paltrow is there like "i was in spider-man?" https://t.co/KOw7fy3FGG — dilara "josephina pesci" elbir (@elbirdilara) January 6, 2020

There are other reasons to be wary of the show.

I guess it was inevitable that Goop would eventually use being "unregulated" as a selling point instead of a thing she's been fined $145,000 for by state regulators https://t.co/Dj3IyjU8X9 — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) January 6, 2020

I’m incredibly disappointed that Netflix is giving this pseudoscience bull shit a platform. Goop is not scientifically tested. Gwyneth Paltrow is not a health care professional. Her advice is harmful. This is incredibly inappropriate and irresponsible of @netflix https://t.co/sqdngSmRbr — red | combat ready (@RedeadLauren) January 6, 2020

Then again!

Here’s a transparent Gwyneth Paltrow to edit into photos. Enjoy. https://t.co/nJ1KaQpYBN pic.twitter.com/g1l1phUFph — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 6, 2020

The Goop Lab premieres on Netflix on January 24.