Netflix just dropped the glamorous new trailer for its upcoming limited series, Halston, which focuses on the rise and fall of fashion icon Roy Halston Frowick as he navigates the debaucherous New York City fashion scene of the ’70s and ’80s. The film stars Ewan McGregor as the famously out designer, who was known for his flamboyant and heavily-photographed friendship with Liza Minelli.

However, McGregor’s casting has not been without controversy. During a recent interview, McGregor defended being cast in the role (despite identifying as straight) after Billy Porter‘s criticism about heterosexual actors snatching up gay roles. “I hear the discussion and I respect both sides of it, I really do,” McGregor told THR. “I haven’t walked in Billy Porter’s shoes. I don’t know what it’s like to lose out parts when you might feel it’s to do with your sexuality. So I can only respect his point of view.”

While being aware of the ongoing conversation, McGregor attempted to justify his decision to accept the part. “If it had been a story about Halston’s sexuality more, then maybe it’s right that gay actors should play that role,” he said. “But in this case — and I don’t want to sound like I’m worming out of this, because it’s something I did think a lot about — I suppose ultimately I felt like it was just one part of who he was.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

The limited series Halston follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.

Halston starts streaming May 14 on Netflix.