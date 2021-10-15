In a memo defending Dave Chappelle’s The Closer, which has been widely criticized for its transphobic jokes, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos mentioned that the streamer is “working hard to ensure marginalized communities aren’t defined by a single story.” He brought up Sex Education, Orange Is the New Black, Control Z, and Hannah Gadsby.

Gadsby wishes he hadn’t.

“Hey Ted Sarandos. Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn’t drag my name into your mess. Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle’s fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial word view,” the comedian, whose Nanette special on Netflix won a Peabody and an Emmy, wrote on Instagram. Gadsby continued:

“You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted. Fuck you and your amoral algorithm cult… I do shits with more back bone than you. That’s just a joke! I definitely didn’t cross a line because there isn’t one.”

Netflix’s transgender employees and co-worker allies are planning a walkout on October 20 in response to the special. “I encourage us all to state clearly that we, as Netflix employees are stunning not simply when we are doing the work that our roles demand of us but also when we challenge the very principles of our company,” the message reads.

You can read Gadsby’s Instagram post below.