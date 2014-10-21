Hannibal Buress Says Bill Cosby Is A Smug-Faced Rapist

How is your day going? Good, good. Glad to hear it. Did anyone call you a rapist recently? No? Well, Bill Cosby wasn’t so lucky. In a stand-up set last week, Hannibal Buress — who has no tolerance for Cosby — called him a rapist. He didn’t use any euphemisms, either. He just straight-up accused him of raping women.
Holy sh*t.
Here’s what he said during a stand-up performance last Thursday, via Philadelphia Magazine
Bill Cosby has the f—ing smuggest old black man public persona that I hate. He gets on TV, ‘Pull your pants up black people, I was on TV in the 80s. I can talk down to you because I had a successful sitcom.’ Yeah, but you rape women, Bill Cosby, so turn the crazy down a couple notches. ‘I don’t curse onstage.’ Well, yeah, you’re rapist, so I’ll take you saying lots of motherf—ers on Bill Cosby: Himself, if you weren’t a rapist. I don’t know what I’m doing by telling you. I guess I want to just at least make it weird for you to watch Cosby Show reruns. Dude’s image, for the most part, it’s f–king public Teflon image. I’ve done this bit on stage and people think I’m making it up….That sh*t is upsetting. If you didn’t know about it trust me. When you leave here, Google ‘Bill Cosby rape.’ It’s not funny. That sh*t has more results than ‘Hannibal Buress.’
Honestly, if you Google “Bill Cosby rape” right now, most of the results are something along the lines of, “Hannibal Buress calls Bill Cosby a rapist.” However, this article is illuminating, as it refers to 13 women who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them many years ago. In that article, one woman claims that she was sexually assaulted by Cosby when she was 18 and 19 years old. Over on Vulture, they even have a timeline of the abuse charges against Cosby.
Cosby has settled previous cases, and mostly the allegations have been swept under the rug or didn’t stick because of statutes of limitations. But I’m telling you, in today’s current atmosphere, and coming from a progressive comedian and one of the best stand-up acts in the country, this story has the potential to derail what’s left of Cosby’s career. Sure, those allegations have always been out there, but now they’re about to go viral. Hannibal Buress turned them into comedy. With teeth. You might think, “Big deal. Cosby is 77. What’s left of his career?” Well, recall that the man does has a sitcom coming to NBC next fall.
Uh, I wouldn’t count on that, exactly. This 100 second stand-up act is going to generate a lot of think pieces over the next few days, and when the dust settles, Cosby’s reputation may not be what it once was.
For the record, this is not the first time that Burress has dealt with taboo subjects. He once took people to task for crying during Up. The man knows how to push buttons.
Always relevant:
[www.youtube.com]
NOW!!
You can tell Bill to have a Coke and a smile and to STFU!!!!!!!!!
God, I wish Eddie would get his shit together and just do stand up again. he was unfuckingtouchable in the 80’s.
The gay baiting jokes are especially interesting in retrospect.
Bill Cosby’s reputation is completely ruined
…is what I would say if most people had an attention span for things they see on the Internet that is longer than a two week news cycle.
It’s not rape if you use it ti advance your career……
…or if you want to fuck someone…and they won’t let you……
This comes from Cosby’s new reboot of Aesop’s Fables
He only raped those women to distract the public from his greater crime: Leonard Part 6.
I still wonder what happened to Leonard Parts 1-5?!?!
I actually found a cut of Leonard Part 3 when I was in Thailand last year… as far as Cosby snuff films go, it was pretty avant-garde.
Over the weekend, I saw the trailer for Leonard Part 6 on a video I was watching. Shudder . . .
Is that what we’ve come to as a society; ruining people based on events from years ago (according to a Google search?) That’s not comedy. That’s liable and this guy is an a$$. Sorry, but I don’t believe in poor taste even if it is under the guise of free speech. That’s just some guy who life is so bad, he has to make others’ lives worse in order to feel good about himself. Where I live…that’s called being a bully.
Yeah, but he’s a rapist.
I wonder what all the women he (allegedly) assaulted would call it.
Get off the internet, mom.
Is it? Is it “liable”?
You know what’s really in poor taste? Cutting a rapist some slack because your antiquated sense of what is appropriate humor thinks it’s 1985.
And I think you mean “that’s libel”. When’s the meatloaf gonna be done mom?
I thought I told you not to use the computer in the kitchen anymore!!!!!!
Is this what we’ve come to? That apologists for beloved famous people’s heinous past crimes are now starting to appear on Uproxx??? I thought this was a place for me to both be stupid and escape actual stupid. Go cry a river on Bill’s FB page, if he has one…and go for Polanski’s page too, while you’re at it.
@Saintswife: First, it would be slander, not libel. Second, if you’re going to accuse someone of something, learn to spell it.
I hope you find yourself in an elevator with an angry Ray Rice.
Not often I’m caught surprised these days, I’d never heard these allegations before.
It’s more dramatic and amusing if this is true, so I’ll believe it.
I’ve heard and read about these allegations for years; it completely soured me on Cosby, but when I bring it up with others, it’s always news to them. It’s amazing it’s never gotten traction
Has he been convicted of rape? I would be shocked if he had. Until then I consider the women who came forward as fame seeker, money grubbing, or just plain old disgruntled employees. You can’t believe everything that you read.
As for Hannibal Burress…sounds like this nigga is just pissed because he isn’t even as famous as Bill Cosby’s rape. That’s a shock to the system…you suck so bad…Bill Cosby forcing bitches to fuck him is more popular than you. No go suck ass on Broad City you fucking reject.
Cockroach?
Gotta read the part where they settle out of court. Can’t get convicted if your victim chooses settlement.
Settled out of court is still not an admission of guilt.
But its certainly a way for someone to keep the victim from talking. Its not guilty, but its guilt-ish
Innocent, not guilty and settled out of court are different. You know that right?
settled out of court doesn’t imply guilt or innocence, settled out of court indicates “easier to through money at it than go to court”
*throw
Lawyers costs make settling usually the cheaper way to go. It has nothing to do with innocent or not innocent, just more economical.
I’m not saying this is impossible but I’m having a hard time believing 12 different women were all willing to take financial settlements. Maybe 1 or 2 but 12 has to send red flags. Hell, after the 6th girl you’d think one of them would enter his hotel room wearing a wire. And oath or not his legal team would eventually talk before they reached rape victim #9.
You’d think at least one of these women would’ve turned her nose up to the money and went straight to the media with this story. But 12 women all saw a big check and thought, “All the drugs, alcohol and forced coitus is worth a couple million to never speak of it again.”
Maybe Cosby is guilty but come on people, 12 women all sold their virtue and pride? All of them?!! Of all the things that’s what I have a problem wrapping my head around.
I don’t want Hannibal to be right but for his sake if he’s wrong about this it could be really bad news for his career if he’s wrong. He’s a smart guy so I don’t see him throwing accusations around lightly.
Then again if any of his skits are real then this is the same guy that refused to tell a joke in exchange for seeing a woman’s tits. Maybe not that smart after all.
Isn’t this the guy who use to play football before he shot himself in the leg by accident? Sounds bitter. Why should we listen to him?
Because internet types idolize unfunny fuck heads. Thanks Uproxx.
Oh man, this is either expert trolling or one of the dumbest comments I’ve ever read before.
I’m not sure if he is serious. If he is, it was PLAXICO Buress who shot himself
Really guys? It’s supposed to be a sports and entertainment COMEDY blog, isn’t it?
I don’t know if he shot himself but there are rumors that he murders people and eats their organs.
Warming Glow is supposed to be a sports and entertainment COMEDY blog?
Jesus, you guys are daft. That was some good hustle, @TheCensoredMSol
Incredible comment, even better firsr reply.
His elephant act is amazing.
TMZ sponsors Uproxx now?
Did he drug them with a Jello pudding pop? Gwaaaaaa.
There are several lengthy accounts and interviews with at least one of the women who came forward publicly to accuse him. Her life after that reads like what happens when someone tries to escape Scientology.
So not credible or backed up by evidence?
That ain’t the only pussy Bill had on his mind
[media.giphy.com]
[media.giphy.com]
It’s a dildo
[i.imgur.com]
Yet…Bill Clinton is still cool, right? Just checking.
Of course. Only ONE woman accused him of rape. The rest he just used his power and influence to have consensual sex with them. Totally not sexual assault!
Chicks dig Bubba Clinton.
What does that have to do with any of this?
He’s one of us.
Black folk:
Black guy #1: Who does that Bill Cosby think he is, telling us to speak right and wear our clothes so we don’t look like gangstas and get a job? That Uncle Tom used to rape women! I wouldn’t give him the time of day.
Black guy #2: Mike Tyson’s got a one-man show out.
Black guy #1: Aw man, I would love to see that!
nice try…smfh
Why’s it gotta be “smfh?” Why not “smh?” This is what the Cos is talking about. Cursing just for the sake of it. So lazy and pointless. Tsk tsk.
SMH
Nah. It’s more like “pulling my pants up won’t stop me from being profiled because it’s not about how I wear my clothes, but the color of my skin”
Last I checked ‘white folks’ idolized all their gangsters, Boardwalk Empire, Public Enemy # 1 etc etc. But sure, all us ‘black folk’ are immediately gangster because we sag our pants, and utilize slang. Do me a favor and tell all these morbid white kids to stop walking around dressed like goddamn vampire ska-band members, and then I’ll be sure to tell black youth that their appearance is what’s holding them back. Mmmm mm, that damn prejudice tastes great!
Gee….it’s the pants.
@Gee – Uh, I tell morbid emo kids and goofy ass hipsters to stop dressing like assholes all the time. Those skinny pants CAN’T be comfortable.
But we make fun of the loser kids who dress vampires all the time.
The Crips and the Bloods…though in this case, you know, the Bloods is a reference to gay vampire goth shit.
Because it’s definitely only black guys who are supporting Mike Tyson.
That’s probably how he got in The Hangover.
This seems like a sad grab at attention…from Hannibal. I guess he realized that he wouldn’t gain traction if he called Cosby a racist.
As to those claiming that the fact that Cosby settled “proves” anything, going to court on a rape conviction (even if fake) is a no-win situation. It is essentially the equivalent of answering the question “So when did you stop beating your wife?”. Even if you never did it, you’ve already been tainted.
Great, Cosby’s a rapist, fine. Whatever, I believe it. But Hannibal Buress is quickly becoming a chart-topper on the list of “Things the Internet Needs to Stop Trying to Make Happen.”
Lots of folks love the Coz these days not because of I Spy or Noah’s Ark or even The Cosby Show, but because he tells these YOUNG COLORED THUGS to stop swearing and turn their baseball caps around straight and pull their pants up. To them, Buress’;s crime is attacking ONE OF THE GOOD ONES.
Dude with that kind of background should be careful about all the moralizing and the judging.
Cosby’s biggest crime was leaving the PC plantation.
My girlfriend’s mother had a roommate in the 70’s who was a Playboy Bunny and told a story of Cosby forcing himself on her during a date. I’ve heard the story plenty over the past ten years.
Now she makes $$ online by following one simple link.
@suziverin, that’s great hustle!
@doubla06
Did she cum?
My uncle was a 35 LVPD vet. At one time he had 3 case files on Cosby’s shenanigans. His MO was buying drinks for ladies and then spiking them. When they started to feel tired he would have his security escort her to their room.. he would show up 10 minutes later and talk himself into the room, telling them they left something at the bar. Assault would follow.
*35 year LVPD vet.
That is such a coincidence, because my uncle was a German Shepard.
Someone else said he use to hang around a women’s team at UNLV.
First of all, Hannibal Buress is a flat out awesome stand up comedian. Those trying to impeach that on a comedy site need to pump those brakes. He is also much less famous than Bill Cosby, and certainly not a treasures piece of our childhood. Well before the Cosby Show existed, I would wear out my Cosby comedy albums (and cassette tapes) with my kid sister — just impossibly happy memories scream laughing our heads off. So I get the urge to defend the man, blame the victims, disparage the whistleblower… But there is pretty ample evidence that some very rapey stuff went down, premeditated and over a long period of time, from a time when celebrity had even more power and women even less…so the always painfully difficult to make stick type of charges — sexual assault and the like — where pretty easy to buy off and sweep under the rug. But Karma is a bitch, and she don’t take no bribes. So I am totally fine with a comedian I also admire being her vessel to balance the scales. Seem like justice might be served in the court of public opinion, at least.
Malcolm Jamal Warner is still cool though, right? RIGHT?
Somebody please answer this, it’s going to ruin my week.
He was on Community and you’re at warmingglow. You’re among friends. This is a safe place.
Theo rides with the Grim Bastards now.
wasn’t this a joke in an episode of 30 rock?
Ok, whatever. I love Cosby and this sucks if the allegations are true. My question is when the hell did rape jokes become funny? I mean seriously, isn’t that on the very short #youcantdothat list?? What am I missing?
Labeling this as a rape joke is extremely misguided. Also the idea that any topic if off limits is dumb.
This isn’t a rape joke. It’s a Bill Cosby Is An Asshole joke. The set up is all about how Cosby is a self-important small minded serial rapist and hypocrite, which is a bold statement, considering who Bill Cosby is, that drags the audience into the dark real world. The punch line is that Cosby’s rapes are more famous than Hannibal Buress, which brings the audience back to happy town by Buress acting like he’s more disappointed in his lack of notoriety than the rapes. It’s funny because it’s ironic. Buress isn’t really more disappointed in his lack of fame than the rapes.
george carlin had the best line for “anything can be funny, even rape”…imagine porky pig raping elmer fudd…
but was it REAL rape or 21st century I regret what I did so imma gonna call rape rape?
Yeah I mean drugs were involved and they accepted drinks from him so it’s not like it was rape-rape.
^This guy is allowed to vote and breed.^
Viva l’america.
Profiles in Courage: Hannibal Buress, by Dustin Rowles
Not only that guy but also the actual Bill Romonowski
He remained silent on the allegations against Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton though. because it does not fit his political agenda.
Hannibal Buress ran out of R. Kelly, Michael Jackson, Woody Allen and Jerry Seinfeld rape jokes, so it’s on to Bill Cosby. If this doesn’t catch on, maybe he can re-ignite the Rob Lowe banging 16yros on tape from the 80s.
seinfeld rape?
On an unrelated note, Mike Tyson has a new cartoon coming out.
What does that mean? If Bill Cosby is guilty of what he’s been accused of over the years, then it has already impacted the lives of a number of women.
Hannibal worked for SNL and had ONE sketch aired. He also quit after working on 30 Rock for six months. But I’m guessing in both cases it was because the man didn’t get him and held him back, right guys?
you idiots are just bigots ….this is purely the case of a no name comedian trying to get a name by slandering a living legend ! Dr.William Henry Cosby isnt a saint but he’s a comedian,author,actor,activist ,television producer but honestly step back and form a logical hypothesis …..Honsetly don’t you believe that any civil lawsuit settlements regarding a sexual assault would have leaked out to TMZ or any other Gossip media outlet by now ? or any victim would have come forward for a huge settlemnt ! because bill Cosby has a net worth 350 million. so I speculate if he was guilty these allegation would surfaced years ago kudos to @ Saintswife I wouldn’t even dignify this young Asshole of comedian Hannibal Burress with a response ! He clearly knows how to make a name for himself ! outside of his dry off brand humor, but I hope he has his Retainer ready for the legal defense of a major Slander lawsuit
Let anyone without sin speak now or forever hold your peace……
We just have to wait until he response to these allegationS….This is pure slander and Bill is going to have to clear his name one way or the other…
Let anyone without sin speak now or forever hold your peace….There is no human on the earth at anytime who hasn’t come short of God Glory… I mean NO NO NO NO NO……..NO ONE AND THAT IS AN ABSOLUTE….
That’s the answer for our justice system isn’t it…just google it. Fucked up world.
NEVER HEARD OF THIS GUY…
hAVE HE EVER BEEN ON ANY SITCOMS OR MOVIES…..?????
Use Google
@Jrm You could have just told Olin, “Not Really.”
what’s a hannibal buress, and does he really spell it with $$’s? that’s pretty douchey
Brah, would you say you’re “literally” a giant, anthropomorphic asshole, or just a figurative one?
I think if anyone dug around there are things hidden away in the back of most stars closets. The problem is that in todays age too many people accept what they see and read on the internet as proof. As if what’s on the internet has been vetted in some way for accuracy. Someone said it was liable and someone corrected it as slander. Verbal is slander written is liable so once it’s typed on the internet it becomes liable to whomever spread the information that is not proven. (Remember the internet is not proof, neither is Google, it’s just a result of what it finds posted on a website.)
So if these people were raped why didn’t they go to trial? After all if it was a criminal case with evidence the victim doesn’t really have a choice once the evidence is collected.
Normally, If they settled out of court financially? = gold digger
*libel.
At least Cosby is funny. Buress could learn a lot from Mudbone; “…you learn something when you listen to old folks. They ain’t all fools. You don’t get to be old bein’ no fool. There’s lot’s of young wise men deader’n a mf.” Buress is attacking what Cosby represents, the many black and white people who don’t believe that walking around with your ass hanging out for society to kiss is the way forward. Buress is an unfunny nobody who will now receive undeserved leftist media attention and career enhancement because his assertions fit Democrat’s agenda to discredit any “family values” types of any color. Any other time, rape allegations against a black man are a resume’ enhancement (street cred) or ignored by the multiculturalist media quacks. You’ll soon hear much more from Buress. Liberals always reward the pawns who support their nightmarish political ambition.