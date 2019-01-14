Mads Mikkelsen Issues Renewed Hope For Another Season Of ‘Hannibal’

01.14.19

The last time we checked in NBC’s late, great Hannibal, creator Bryan Fuller said that conversations had “started” about a possible season four. That was in mid-2017, and [checks DVR] still no Hannibal. “Fannibals” shouldn’t give up faith, however: Mads Mikkelsen said “there’s always new hope” for a revival.

The immaculately-dressed cannibal recently spoke to Bloody Disgusting about Polar (which should not be confused with his other upcoming snowy movie, Arctic) and, of course, Hannibal. Mikkelsen hasn’t heard anything specific about a new season, but “I know Bryan is still working on some ideas where we can find a new home for this. I also have a strong feeling that everybody who was involved in it would gladly pick up the glove again if that happens… [This] is above my paycheck, but I know they’ve been talking to different studios.”

“I know that [Fuller] was working to get the rights to Silence of the Lambs so he could get in there and use some of those characters for his own universe,” Mikkelsen said. “I have a hunch that might be where we’re going.” (Via)

Fuller is a busy man, what with all the projects he’s joined and subsequently left over the years, but I’m sure he, Hugh Dancy, and Mikkelsen can find the time for 13 more episodes of Hannibal. If not for the fans, then at least for the food stylists.

