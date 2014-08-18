Happy Birthday To The Ground!: A Comprehensive Guide To Andy Samberg’s 20 Greatest Digital Shorts

Lazy Sunday
The one that started it all, and in the eight and a half years since it first aired, it’s become legend. It was also the way that many people were introduced to YouTube. Need we say more?
Natalie Portman’s Rap
If you were like me, the crush you already had on Natalie Portman increased significantly after seeing this one. Plus, her line about wanting to punch Jeff Zucker in the face rings true for all of us.
D— In A Box
Motherlover
3-Way (The Golden Rule)
Every digital short that Timberlake was involved in was brilliant. I tend to be partial to “D— In A Box,” because it came first (heh), and it’s just freaking hilarious. But “Motherlover,” and “3-Way (The Golden Rule)” are fantastic in their own right. Really, you can’t go wrong with JT.
People Getting Punched Before Eating
A fine example of how a relatively simple idea can be made hilarious through right combination of electronic music and Andy Samberg dancing. Plus, as a Buffalo resident, the part where he punches Bon Jovi has become quite cathartic.
Dear Sister
A brilliant parody of an episode of The O.C. that features some gratuitous violence. Also, this sketch features easily the best use of Imogen Heap’s “Hide And Seek.” Sorry, Jason Derulo.
Laser Cats > everything else
Seriously, how is that not here?!?
Dr. Scientist.
Almost as bad as ranking Randy Marsh 3. Almost.
Do they count as Digital Shorts? If so, then you are correct.
“But what about your wife and kid?”
“Fuck em.”
lowcalcalzonezone: given that the skits start with “A Digital Short” I would say, yes, yes they count.
I love Bob and David doing Three Times One Minus One…oh…wait…
Boombox [www.youtube.com]
That should be on here just for the fingerless gloves.
Boombox is tragically underrated, and kinda catchy. “A bunch of old people f***ing like rabbits, it was disgusting to say the least.”
BOILED GOOSE
No Young Chuck Norris?!?!
I really enjoyed the Gotye one. Not Lonely Island, but a great digital short!
Two Worlds Collide with Reba
Creeped in, creeped out. Dissapoint.
Where is the perpetually underappreciated “Please Don’t Cut My Testicles”?!
I think Flag Song is better than most of these.
Like A Boss was a parody of a Slim Thug song that came out in 2004. The SNL short launched the phrase “Like A Boss” the same way Miley Cyrus launched twerking.
I once done I’m On A Boat on Karaoke. That is all.
Diaper money is one of my personal favorite. And Macgruber deserves mentioning, right?
Am I the only one who absolutely loves “Great Day”? Or does that not count as a digital short….
