Harley Quinn (which recently returned for season two) is the best reason to subscribe to DC Universe, although beginning this weekend, SYFY is airing between three and four episodes every Sunday night throughout May. The quicker you catch up, the quicker you can watch “Batman’s Back Man,” which focuses entirely on Batman. It’s the first episode of the animated series to do so, and in the extremely meta clip below, two fanboys, one in a Release the Snyder Cut shirt and the other sporting a “The Last Jedi is not canon” tee, complain about Harley Quinn having, uh, too much Harley Quinn.

“I can’t believe you want to watch this show,” the Snyder Cut bro (voiced by James Adomian) complains to his Last Jedi-hating buddy (Phil LaMarr), referring to Harley Quinn. “You know they just did a three-episode arc where Harley beats Penguin, Riddler, and Mr. Freeze, using nothing but her Mary Sue powers?” Sounds like every conversation on Reddit about Rey in The Force Awakens. And The Last Jedi. And…

After Snyder Cut grumbles that he doesn’t watch Harley Quinn “because I’m not a 12 year old girl,” even though he seems to know everything about it, he explains to Last Jedi why he watched all five seasons of Gotham, another, show without Batman. “It wasn’t a f*cking tsunami of virtue signaling,” he says. The clip ends with the Harley and Poison Ivy-less synopsis of the episode being read out loud, with one last whine from Snyder Cut: “If it sucks, we’re watching Family Guy.” A lot of people feel seen right now.

Watch the clip below (but dear lord, don’t read the replies).

'Harley Quinn' animated series pokes fun at #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fanboys in a new clip. The episode is available to stream tomorrow on @TheDCUniverse. pic.twitter.com/pinKLYQM0k — DC Universe (@DCEUPosts) April 30, 2020

New episodes of Harley Quinn hit DC Universe on Fridays.