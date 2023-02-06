If Abbott Elementary fans want to finally see what Janine and Gregory getting together might look like, Harley Quinn is your best chance for now. Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams are lending their voices to Hawkgirl and Hawkman, respectively, in the upcoming Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special that will hit HBO Max later this week. The Abbott stars will play the superheroic couple alongside Kaley Cuoco’s Harley and Lake Bell’s Poison Ivy.

Via Deadline:

“As a Harley Quinn fan, I’m thrilled to lend my voice to the special and to team up with my Abbott Elementary creative partners, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and co-star Tyler James Williams for this fun episode,” Brunson said. Williams added, “Harley Quinn is such a brilliant series and it is an honor to lend my voice to this special. I think the cameo is something both Abbott Elementary and DC fans will enjoy.”

Announced back in January, the Valentine’s Day special” will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.” It also reportedly includes an “incredibly stupid” sequence that creator Justin Halpern is particularly proud of. Seriously, he loves it like a child. “Not one of my children, but maybe like a niece or nephew,” he tweeted ahead of the special.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special starts streaming February 9 on HBO Max.

(Via Deadline)