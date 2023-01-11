While accepting the Golden Globes award for Best Musical or Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson couldn’t help but give a shoutout to Brad Pitt after she spotted him in the audience. During her emotional speech, in which she thanked everyone who helped make the hit ABC series a success, Brunson became noticeably starstruck at the sight of Pitt and even co-star Janelle James was surprised that he was just sitting right there.

You can see the adorable and now-viral moment below:

Quinta Brunson cutting off her own Golden Globes speech because she saw Brad Pitt in the audience…a MOOD “Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh– hey, Brad Pitt!” pic.twitter.com/HWXqqazaye — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

And if Brunson is feeling a little embarrassed, she shouldn’t be. Celebs getting starstruck by other celebs is a Golden Globes tradition as evidenced by the videos below:

This is actually my favorite genre of television, always will be pic.twitter.com/9XF1YHY3Lt — Alison Perelman (@alison_perelman) January 11, 2023

The Brad Pitt shoutout also exploded on Twitter as tons of people found the reaction very relatable. Who wouldn’t have reacted the same way?

Saw Brad Pitt, lost her train of throught #Relatable — Peaches (aka The Wall) (@JulesNYNY) January 11, 2023

She cut her eyes back to him so fast haha — maggie (@fleetwoodmagg) January 11, 2023

Now he better cameo as a substitute teacher 😂 — Rey⁷(=^ ﻌ^=) (@BamsAppa) January 11, 2023

When did #BradPitt become the new Jack Nicholson of award shows?#80skid — Gal Lovejoy (@GalLovejoy) January 11, 2023

it’s janelle in the background “oh shit he’s right there!”😭🤣🤣 — DAKOTA 🖤 (@checkIistss) January 11, 2023

As for Brunson’s speech, Pitt wasn’t her only shoutout. (Although, his shoutout may have been the most enthusiastic one.) Brunson also made it a point to thank Henry Winkler, Bob Odenkirk, and Seth Rogen. Via PEOPLE: