As classes resume for the second season of Abbott Elementary, many fans are wondering whether or not a certain duo will get together after some “will they/won’t they” scenarios. After Janine and Tariq broke it off earlier this season, it seems like Gregory might swoop in, but that information is under lock and key at the moment.

Still, Lisa Anne Walter knows that it’s on everyone’s mind. “Everybody wants to know obviously about the romance,” Walter recently told Deadline. “I will say that there were a couple of interesting romantic moves that happen before the end of the season. I’m not going to say what, but I think the audience is going to be really happy. They’re just gonna be enthusiastic,” she added.

The actress then added that some fans have been correctly hinting and guessing that Janina and Gregorry would finally get together after a season and a half of speculation. “Last year, when people were saying, ‘What do you want to see happen?’ and I gave a scenario…that’s gonna happen and I can’t tell you what it is, but it’s coming up and I loved the episode. It was a big episode. I think it might be my favorite episode this season.”

Even though some things are spur-of-the-moment decisions, Walter says that Brunson has most of the series’ main plots pointed mapped out. “My joke is that when she sat down, she had five years planned. But not every little thing. They sit in the writer’s room and they break the story, and they come up with different things.” One of those things was securing a cameo from the most in-demand actor of our time: Gritty. And she did that! There’s no telling what else Brunson has up her sleeve.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays on ABC.

(Via Deadline)