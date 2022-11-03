Tyler James Williams has relentlessly proved himself as an actor with his roles in Everybody Hates Chris, The Walking Dead, and more recently Abbott Elementary. But today (November 2), he unexpectedly proved himself as a rapper. As a guest on Sway in the Morning, he engaged in a freestyle that has since gone viral on social media.

Williams broke out in a flow over Hitkidd and GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” He kept it up for a full minute and a half — prompting many people to both fawn over his deep baritone and be in awe of his uninterrupted rap. A lot of people are making references to his role in Let It Shine, saying that his musical talent isn’t that surprising.

Tyler James Williams spits a freestyle over Hitkidd and Glorilla’s “F.N.F.” on Sway in the Morning. pic.twitter.com/MXwXJJB7RZ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) November 3, 2022

“F.N.F.” is actually at the center of a legal battle. “So basically these folks are trying to take me to court over ‘FNF’ because they want to OWN the song,” Hitkidd wrote last month. “BUT they want to own the song to put it on this EP which both parties knew. So tell me how you gone PUT ‘FNF’ in your contract without telling me, AFTER I told you & your MANAGER everyday that we was in LA with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sign you because of FNF so watch out.”

Watch Williams’ full Sway in the Morning episode above.