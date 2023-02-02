Harrison Ford isn’t a Freaks and Geeks fan. It’s not that he dislikes the show; he just hasn’t seem it. The man’s busy playing Han Solo and Indiana Jones for the 12th time, y’know?

Ahead of the premiere of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, which stars the two actors, creator Bill Lawrence revealed that Ford was unaware of Jason Segel’s filmography — or even who he is. “Hey, this is a really good script. Will I be in the second one more?” Ford asked Lawrence, who replied, “You can be in it as much as you want.” Ford wondered who else is in the cast. “I’ll have Jason Segel call you,” Lawrence said. Ford’s response: “Who’s Jason Segel?” Lawrence: “Uh, I’ll send you some movies first.”

I hope he started with the Dracula musical scene.

Anyway, Ford appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he was asked about his lack of Jason Segel knowledge. “Not true,” he said. He’s seen the David Foster Wallace biopic The End of the Tour, he claims, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. And what did Ford think of it? “Nice penis.” What a compliment!

You can watch Ford’s interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert above.