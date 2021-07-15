Announced directly on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey where they exposed the racism of the Royal Family, Lifetime has dropped the official trailer for its upcoming TV movie, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. While the production looks exactly as cheeseball as you’d expect, the film is actually part of a trilogy, and was reportedly in the works for Lifetime a full year before Harry and Meghan’s sitdown with Oprah. So in that aspect, this third installment wasn’t rushed, but clearly, the Oprah interview and its alarming revelations worked its way into the final product.

Starring Jordan Dean as Prince Harry and Sydney Morton as Meghan Markle, Escaping the Palace will show the events leading up to the couple’s decision to leave behind the Royal Family, who had already left them to fend for themselves against the press, and in some cases, fed them to the wolves.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace premieres September 6 on Lifetime.