The lead-up to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s CBS Evening News interview with Oprah promised drama, for sure, although I’m not sure that anyone expected Piers Morgan to completely act like an a** to the point where he stormed off the Good Morning Britain set, quit his job, and thanked his haters. And after that, Sharon Osbourne defended Piers and went off the rails on-air herself, which led to The Talk taking a days-long hiatus after she and a co-host clashed over Sharon standing by Piers’ racist comments about not believing Meghans claims of racist remarks (about her son’s skin color) by an unidentified Royal. Not only that, but Meghan admitted that she felt suicidal during her time with the British Royal Family, which Piers also didn’t believe (so much talk show drama).

On the latest episode of CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King claims that she’s spoken with Meghan, who has receipts to prove what she said. It bears remembering that Gayle is best friends with Oprah, and Gayle is also friends with Meghan, so it’s within the realm of possibility that, yes, Gayle and Meghan likely discussed this subject.

Via People, King related how “Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah’s interview. Everything.” The co-host added that Harry has spoken with his father and brother, Prince Charles and Prince William, about the Oprah discussion, and now, “The family has to acknowledge that there are issues… They want a conversation.” Here’s a CBS This Morning clip where King reveals that the conversations between Harry and family “were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

.@GayleKing checked in with Prince Harry & Meghan this weekend: “Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/fe0ATukkYw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021

Last week, Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview left Prince William insisting to reporters that “we are very much not a racist family,” as the below clip shows.

NEW: Prince William says he hasn’t spoken to his brother yet but will do and when asked about alleged racism he replies “we are very much not a racist family”pic.twitter.com/TNRsNSa0Au — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) March 11, 2021

It remains to be seen whether Meghan will come forward with those receipts that Gayle mentions, or if a peace deal will be struck between the Sussexes (who fled the UK, which has led to the stripping of their Royal patronages, security, and Harry’s military uniforms) and the British Monarchy.