Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview was bound to generate plenty of interest, given that Harry’s standing up for how his wife was treated, a generation after his mother’s plight (which is currently being dramatized on The Crown). Yet things really heated up when Piers Morgan got involved while bashing the heck out of Meghan (who he admitted ghosted him years ago) and even stormed off the Good Morning Britain set. Piers believes that he’s fighting for truth or something, but much of what he’s claiming — that Meghan lied about racist commentary from a Royal and admitted feeling suicidal during her time with the family — only makes Meghan look more sympathetic.

Well, the Meghan-and-Harry story will now be made into a movie — sort of! Deadline reports that Lifetime will do this thing up, and this will actually be the third movie in a trilogy. Following up on Harry & Meghan (2018) and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (2019), viewers will be able to watch Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. This might seem like an unintended trilogy, but apparently, this film went into early development a year ago. One might expect that it will be juicier now, even though (as Lifetime revealed to Deadline), the title certainly isn’t vague. Here’s a plot description:

It will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also look at the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.

From the sounds of Deadline’s report, casting is underway, and there’s no indication of whether Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan and Murray Fraser will reprise their roles from the first two films. I gotta wonder, too: will they work Piers Morgan’s shenanigans into this threequel? And who will play Piers? He seems like he’s free, from the looks of his “moving out” photo from the Good Morning Britain set on Twitter.

Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home… 🤣) pic.twitter.com/MSQMeXA9zr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 24, 2021

