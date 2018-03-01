‘Daily Show’ Standout Hasan Minhaj Is Joining Netflix To Host His Own Weekly Comedy Talk Show

#Netflix #The Daily Show
03.01.18 1 week ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Hasan Minhaj is the latest Daily Show correspondent to break out onto his own. Netflix announced Thursday that Minhaj will be hosting his own weekly comedy show, which will debut later this year and has already been picked up for 32 episodes. The move makes Minhaj the first Indian-American to host his own talk show.

According to a press release, the yet-to-be-titled series will “explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity,” and will allow Minhaj to “bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.”

Or as he jokingly put it, in a joint statement: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season. And like you, I cannot wait to find out who Putin picks this time.”

This seems like the next logical step for Minhaj, who earned rave reviews for his 2017 Netflix comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King; as well as for his hosting gig at last year’s Trump-less White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Minhaj will stay on as a Senior Correspondent at The Daily Show through the end of July, ending a run that started in 2014 when he was Jon Stewart’s last pre-retirement hire.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix#The Daily Show
TAGShasan minhajNETFLIXTHE DAILY SHOW

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP