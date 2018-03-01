Getty Image

Hasan Minhaj is the latest Daily Show correspondent to break out onto his own. Netflix announced Thursday that Minhaj will be hosting his own weekly comedy show, which will debut later this year and has already been picked up for 32 episodes. The move makes Minhaj the first Indian-American to host his own talk show.

According to a press release, the yet-to-be-titled series will “explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity,” and will allow Minhaj to “bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.”

Or as he jokingly put it, in a joint statement: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season. And like you, I cannot wait to find out who Putin picks this time.”

This seems like the next logical step for Minhaj, who earned rave reviews for his 2017 Netflix comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King; as well as for his hosting gig at last year’s Trump-less White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Minhaj will stay on as a Senior Correspondent at The Daily Show through the end of July, ending a run that started in 2014 when he was Jon Stewart’s last pre-retirement hire.