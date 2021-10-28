While most of the Marvel series that have made the jump over to Disney+ has had a pretty distinct tone and some hefty ties to the concept of an infinite Marvel multiverse, based on its latest trailer it feels safe to say Hawkeye will serve as a big return to Marvel’s more grounded stories, which does make complete sense given the character. Rather than journey through different dimensions and across all of time, Hawkeye seems to be pulling a Die Hard, inserting high-octane action into something resembling a carol-filled Christmas special — and you can bet we’re ready to warm up some cocoa and give it watch.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye follows Hawkeye aka Clint Barton (Jeremey Renner) and his protege Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as they are hunted down by all the various villains Clint crossed paths with during his stint as the death-dealing vigilante Ronin. While it’s not quite certain just how Kate inserts herself into the situation (though insert herself certainly she did), Clint reluctantly takes it upon himself to show the young woman the ropes and keep her safe while the pair are under attack during the “most wonderful time of the year.”

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Florence Pugh will be returning to the MCU as Black Widow’s younger sister Yelena in Hawkeye while Alaqua Lopez makes her big debut as Echo, heavily foreshadowing this series could be the start of the future Young Avengers. The six-episode special begins airing on November 24, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.