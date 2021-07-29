Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ Series Now Has A Release Date And Official Image

While Hawkeye has been teased countless times for bringing a bow and arrow to several laser beam fights, it doesn’t stop him from being the hero so nice we get ’em twice. In the hero’s upcoming Disney + series, Hawkeye, not only are we reuniting with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, but we also get the opportunity to meet the next-generation of Avengers in the shape of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. After months of anticipation and three other Marvel series wrapping up over on the streaming service, EW has now provided us with a closer look at the upcoming series as well as a release date: November 24.

For those wondering what we can expect this November — or who are unfamiliar with Kate Bishop — the Marvel superhero made her debut in 2005’s Young Avengers #1 when she took up the hero’s name after Clint was found dead. However, as Marvel characters do, Clint came back, returned to fighting crime, and ultimately mentored and teamed-up with his Robin-like predecessor. Perhaps the most famous comic series to depict the pair’s relationship is Matt Fraction and David Aja’s take on Hawkeye that ran from 2012-2015, which is presumably what the series will be loosely based on. In addition, the post-credits scene of Black Widow could also give us a bit more context on what — or who — is coming for Clint in particular.

In the exclusive EW interview, Renner further explained the dynamic we’ll see between the two, stating:

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan. She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon, with Jonathan Igla set to both write and executive produce. Luckily, we’re merely months away from seeing how this all plays out, though the series bumping up so closely with Disney +’s Boba Fett spin-off has us wondering just how short Hawkeye might end up being or if the two will simply overlap. Here’s hoping we get another series just as compelling as Marvel’s other (Emmy award-nominated) shows.

