The second Disney+ show set in the Marvel universe has arrived, as Falcon And The Winter Soldier laid the groundwork for what will happen with the mantle of Captain America as the MCU enters Phase 4. But that’s far from the only Marvel show headed to the platform, and now we know that one of those shows has already earned a spinoff before it even hit the air.

Hawkeye is a show that fans of the Marvel comics are particularly excited about seeing brought to life. Though Jeremy Renner did an admirable job as the bow and arrow guy in the Avengers movies, that show will be a passing of the torch of sorts to Kate Bishop, who also holds the title in the comics and is a fan favorite in the comic run written by Matt Fraction. That series, which filmed in New York amid the pandemic in December, will introduce Hailee Steinfeld’s character to the MCU but it seems we’re in line for even more Hawkeye-adjacent content in the coming months.

Variety reported on Monday that we’re already in line for a Hawkeye spinoff, this time centered around a character called Echo.

A show centered on Echo, a deaf Native American character who will be played by Alaqua Cox in the “Hawkeye” series, is in the early stages of development for Disney Plus, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen are attached to write and executive produce the show, with a writers’ room recently being assembled. Marvel Studios will produce.

Echo is an interesting character in the MCU. Real name Maya Lopez, she can copy another person’s movements and fight style. As Variety notes, the character has appeared in a number of Marvel properties over the years, and even had the name Ronin, which has already appeared in the MCU thanks to Renner’s Barton going goth in Avengers: Endgame. Whether that storyline is examined in either Hawkeye or the Echo spinoff is unclear, but it certainly makes sense that the character will be explored in the Hawkeye realm of the MCU.

Though we’d all much rather see a Lucky The Pizza Dog-centered detective series, this one seems pretty good, too.