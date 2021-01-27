Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max In February 2021

HBO Max kicks off the month of February with a couple of straight-to-streaming theatrical releases and even more original series and documentaries to keep fans busy.
Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya compete for Oscar recognition in the powerful biopic Judas and the Black Messiah while Tom & Jerry gives us another energetic, comedic cat-and-mouse game. There are a handful of docuseries landing this month, too, and a couple of notable finales on the TV side of things.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this month.
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere)
Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya star in the stirring biopic about the life and death of Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton. Stanfield plays William O’Neal, a petty criminal who infiltrated the Black Panthers in order to spy for the FBI. Kaluuya plays Hampton, a rising star in the movement who falls for a fellow revolutionary and fails to see the betrayal from one of his own before it’s too late.
Tom & Jerry, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere)
Chloe Grace-Moretz, Michael Pena, and Colin Jost star in this animated reimagining of one of history’s most infamous rivalries. Jerry moves into a swanky New York hotel on the eve of an important wedding so the event planner is forced to hire Tom to get rid of him. A chaotic game of cat-and-mouse ensues, leaving a path of destruction in its wake and threatening the big event and the future of the hotel.
Dates TBA:
Close Enough, Season 2 Premiere
Esme & Roy, Max Original Series Season 2D Premiere
Avail. 2/1
All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman, 1989
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Captain Blood, 1935
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories, Season 5
Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Giant, 1956
The Graduate, 1967
Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
Head of the Class
The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Man of Steel, 2013
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 10B
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Selena, 1997
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Training Day, 2001
Unforgiven, 1992
United Shades of America, Season 5
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Avail. 2/2
A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)
Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 2/3
Tacoma FD, Season 2
Avail. 2/4
Haute Dog, Max Original Series
Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale
Avail. 2/5
Aquaman, 2018
Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021
In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
Avail. 2/6
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019
Avail. 2/7
We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020
Avail. 2/9
Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Gen: Lock, Season 1
Avail. 2/10
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)
Avail. 2/11
There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
Avail. 2/12
Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)
Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Very Scary People, Season 2
Avail. 2/13
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
Avail. 2/14
The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 2/15
30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)
The Batman
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Hot Ones, Season 1
Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020
Static Shock
Avail. 2/18
Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere
Ben 10, Season 4B
It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
Avail. 2/19
The Killer Truth, Season 1
Avail. 2/20
Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)
Avail. 2/22
Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 2/23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Avail. 2/26
Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
Lupe, 2021 (HBO)
Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)
Tom & Jerry, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere)
Avail. 2/27
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
How It Really Happened, Season 5
Here’s Everything Leaving HBO and HBO Max In February:
Leaving 2/5
Storks, 2016 (HBO)
Leaving 2/15
Little, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving 2/20
The Conjuring, 2013
Leaving 2/22
Us, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving 2/28
American Pie, 1999 (HBO)
The Astronaut’s Wife, 1999
Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
Blow-Up, 1966
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, 2005
Chinatown, 1974
Cold Mountain, 2003 (HBO)
Congo, 1995 (HBO)
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)
The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dolphin Tale, 2011
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)
Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)
Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)
Lean On Me, 1989
The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000
Life, 1999 (HBO)
The Little Things, 2021
Logan’s Run, 1976
Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)
Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Dream Is Yours, 1949
The Omega Man, 1971
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Soldier, 1998
Soylent Green, 1973
Spies Like Us, 1985
Stephen King’s Needful Things, 1993
Tango & Cash, 1989
Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971