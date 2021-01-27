Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max In February 2021

HBO Max kicks off the month of February with a couple of straight-to-streaming theatrical releases and even more original series and documentaries to keep fans busy.

Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya compete for Oscar recognition in the powerful biopic Judas and the Black Messiah while Tom & Jerry gives us another energetic, comedic cat-and-mouse game. There are a handful of docuseries landing this month, too, and a couple of notable finales on the TV side of things.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this month.

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere)

Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya star in the stirring biopic about the life and death of Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton. Stanfield plays William O’Neal, a petty criminal who infiltrated the Black Panthers in order to spy for the FBI. Kaluuya plays Hampton, a rising star in the movement who falls for a fellow revolutionary and fails to see the betrayal from one of his own before it’s too late.

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere)

Chloe Grace-Moretz, Michael Pena, and Colin Jost star in this animated reimagining of one of history’s most infamous rivalries. Jerry moves into a swanky New York hotel on the eve of an important wedding so the event planner is forced to hire Tom to get rid of him. A chaotic game of cat-and-mouse ensues, leaving a path of destruction in its wake and threatening the big event and the future of the hotel.

Here’s everything coming to HBO and HBO Max this February:

Dates TBA:

Close Enough, Season 2 Premiere

Esme & Roy, Max Original Series Season 2D Premiere

Avail. 2/1

All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories, Season 5

Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Giant, 1956

The Graduate, 1967

Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Man of Steel, 2013

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 10B

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Unforgiven, 1992

United Shades of America, Season 5

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Avail. 2/2

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 2/3

Tacoma FD, Season 2

Avail. 2/4

Haute Dog, Max Original Series

Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale

Avail. 2/5

Aquaman, 2018

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

Avail. 2/6

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019

Avail. 2/7

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020

Avail. 2/9

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gen: Lock, Season 1

Avail. 2/10

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)

Avail. 2/11

There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

Avail. 2/12

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Very Scary People, Season 2

Avail. 2/13

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

Avail. 2/14

The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 2/15

30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hot Ones, Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020

Static Shock

Avail. 2/18

Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere

Ben 10, Season 4B

It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere