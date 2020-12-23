Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For January 2021

The HBO and HBO Max listings for January 2021 have arrived to remind us that, yes, we’ve actually made it through this hellfire of a year.
As a reward, enjoy more Euphoria specials, a crime thriller with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, and a new season of the addictive comedy series, Search Party. Plus, there are plenty of film franchises including Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy and Kill Bill Vol. 1&2 to keep your binge-watching schedule full.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this month.
The Little Things (HBO Max film streaming 1/29)
Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto all star in this psychological thriller from John Lee Hancock. The film follows two California sheriffs (Denzel and Malek) as their hunt for a killer targeting women sparks a dangerous growing obsession around one suspect (Leto) for both of them.
Search Party: Season 4 Premiere (HBO Max original streaming 1/14)
This latest season of HBO Max’s singular comedy series sees Dory as the missing person (she’s being held prisoner by a psychotic stalker) forcing her friends Portia, Elliott, and Drew, to go searching for her this time around. Of course, they’ve also got to balance their post-trial lives — Portia’s filming a movie based on her experience last season, Elliott is now a far-right conservative talk show host, and Drew is drowning his sorrows as a theme park mascot.
Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere (HBO series streaming 1/24)
Euphoria follows up its superb special starring Zendaya and Colman Domingo with its planned second installment. This episode focuses on Jules (Hunter Schafer), who we last saw leaving Rue at the train station as she made a break for L.A.
Here’s everything coming to HBO and HBO Max this January:
Dates TBA:
Arthur’s Law, Max Original Series Premiere
The Event, Max Original Series Premiere
Locked Down, Max Original Film Premiere
Perfect Life (fka Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Possessions, HBO Max Season 1 Premiere
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Avail. 1/1
12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2
42nd Street, 1933
All the President’s Men, 1976
Apple & Onion, Season 1B
The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Beyond
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
Batman: Hush, 2019
Batman: The Animated Series
Blade, 1998
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Check It Out! with Steve Brule
Chinatown, 1974
Codename: Kids Next Door
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring, 2013
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Craig of the Creek, Season 2
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)
Ed, Edd n Eddy
El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021 (HBO)
Happy Feet, 2006
The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
Escape from New York, 1981
The Exorcist, 1973
Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)
The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
Gossip Girl
Green Lantern, 2011
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Happily N’Ever After, 2007 (HBO)
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)
Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)
The Infamous Future, 2018
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
The Jellies
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
Kong: Skull Island, 2017
Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)
Loiter Squad
Ma, 2019 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Magic Mike, 2012
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
March of the Penguins, 2005
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)
Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Mystic River, 2003
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
No Country for Old Men, 2007
The Notebook, 2004
Ocean’s 8, 2018
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Piter, 2021 (HBO)
The Producers, 1968
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Purple Rain, 1984
Ready Player One, 2018
Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO)
Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
Snowpiercer, Season 1
A Star is Born, 2018
Superman: Doomsday, 2007
Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
Superman Returns, 2006
Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
TMNT, 2007
Tom Goes to the Mayor
The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)
Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
V for Vendetta, 2005
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)
Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2 (HBO)
Willard, 1971 (HBO)
Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)
Avail. 1/2
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
Avail. 1/4
30 Coins, Series Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 1/8
Patriot’s Day, 2016
Scream, 1996
Squish, Season 1
Avail. 1/9
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2
Ben 10, Season 4A
The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
Avail. 1/10
Miracle Workers, Season 2
Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 1/12
Against The Wild, 2014
Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs, 2016
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World, 2015
Blue Valentine, 2010
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
An Elephant’s Journey, 2018
The Escape Artist, 1982
Get Carter, 1971
Hecho En Mexico, 2012
Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007
Hellboy: Sword of Storms, 2006
Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010
Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, 2016
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1976
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, 2013
La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014
Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
Lost and Delirious, 2001
Love and Sex, 2000
Lovely & Amazing, 2002
The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
Meatballs, 1979
The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
A Mermaid’s Tale, 2017
Mistress, 1992
Mother’s Day, 2012
Mud, 2013
Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016
Night is Short, Walk on Girl, 2017
No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2
Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2
Pinocchio, 2012
Promare, 2019
Reservoir Dogs, 1992
Ride Your Wave, 2019
Righteous Kill, 2008
Sprung, 1997
The Spy Next Door, 2010
Tender Mercies, 1983
Thanks for Sharing, 2013
Turtle Tale, 2018
The Visitor, 2008
Vixen, 2015
Avail. 1/14
Search Party, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Avail. 1/15
Stephen King’s It, 1990
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975
Poltergeist, 1982
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere (HBO)
Roots (Mini Series), 1977
Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)
The Wayans Bros
Avail. 1/16
Eve
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Avail. 1/19
Everwood
Avail. 1/20
At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3
C.B. Strike, Season 1 (HBO)
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 1/21
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C
Avail. 1/22
The New Adventures of Old Christine
Painting With John, Series Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 1/23
Don’t Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
Person of Interest
Avail. 1/24
Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 1/26
Babylon 5
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Avail. 1/29
¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), 2021 (HBO)
The Little Things
What I Like About You
Avail. 1/30
The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)
The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)
Pushing Daisies
The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO)
Avail. 1/31
Axios, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
Here’s Everything Leaving HBO and HBO Max In January:
Leaving 1/7
War Dogs, 2016 (HBO)
Leaving 1/24
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020
Leaving 1/31
Ad Astra, 2019
After Hours, 1985 (HBO)
Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)
All Is Bright, 2013
America, America, 1964
Anchors Aweigh, 1945
The Arrangement, 1969
Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Best Laid Plans, 1999 (HBO)
Bigger Than The Sky, 2005 (HBO)
Blade II, 2002
Blade, 1998
Blood Simple, 1984 (HBO)
Bridge To Terabithia, 2007 (HBO)
Bright Lights, Big City, 1988 (HBO)
The Change-Up, 2011 (HBO)
The Children, 2009
A Christmas Carol, 1938
Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
David Copperfield, 1935
Days After Your Departure, 2019 (HBO)
Enemy Of The State, 1998 (HBO)
Everybody’s All-American, 1988 (HBO)
Father’s Day, 1997 (HBO)
Friday Night Lights, 2004 (HBO)
Get On Up, 2014 (HBO)
Guys And Dolls, 1955
High Society, 1956
Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955
Mars Attacks!, 1996
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
Martin Lawrence You So Crazy, 1994 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
On The Town, 1949
The Pelican Brief, 1993
Planet Of The Apes, 2001 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983
Semi-Pro, 2008
Some Came Running, 1958
Something Borrowed, 2011 (HBO)
Splendor In The Grass, 1961
Walk The Line, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989