Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For January 2021

The HBO and HBO Max listings for January 2021 have arrived to remind us that, yes, we’ve actually made it through this hellfire of a year.

As a reward, enjoy more Euphoria specials, a crime thriller with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, and a new season of the addictive comedy series, Search Party. Plus, there are plenty of film franchises including Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy and Kill Bill Vol. 1&2 to keep your binge-watching schedule full.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this month.

The Little Things (HBO Max film streaming 1/29)

Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto all star in this psychological thriller from John Lee Hancock. The film follows two California sheriffs (Denzel and Malek) as their hunt for a killer targeting women sparks a dangerous growing obsession around one suspect (Leto) for both of them.

Search Party: Season 4 Premiere (HBO Max original streaming 1/14)

This latest season of HBO Max’s singular comedy series sees Dory as the missing person (she’s being held prisoner by a psychotic stalker) forcing her friends Portia, Elliott, and Drew, to go searching for her this time around. Of course, they’ve also got to balance their post-trial lives — Portia’s filming a movie based on her experience last season, Elliott is now a far-right conservative talk show host, and Drew is drowning his sorrows as a theme park mascot.

Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere (HBO series streaming 1/24)

Euphoria follows up its superb special starring Zendaya and Colman Domingo with its planned second installment. This episode focuses on Jules (Hunter Schafer), who we last saw leaving Rue at the train station as she made a break for L.A.