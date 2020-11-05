HBO Max’s first original TV show, Love Life, included a sharp performance from Anna Kendrick, but given that the romantic dramedy is an anthology series, a changing of the starring guard was expected. This summer, executive producer Paul Feig told us that they had Season 2 all plotted out, and they were figuring out casting details. Well, the series has found its new star, William Jackson Harper of The Good Place fame.

Deadline reports that although Kendrick will sporadically appear in the sophomore season, Harper’s definitely the toplining leading guy. He’ll play a character who’s escaping a starter marriage of sorts (to a mistaken soulmate), and now, he’s single again in New York City, which means that the Jacked Chidi physique might serve a more clear-cut purpose. Here’s more:

Season 2 will focus on Harper’s character as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.

Yep, a whole lot of us have been there, so it sounds like the show will keep viewers empathizing with the season protagonist. That made the first batch of episodes occasionally difficult to watch but ultimately rewarding in a realistic way, even if Harper’s character (like that of Kendrick) will probably have a much better apartment than his young-and-single status will suggest. Can he please be a firefighter? That’d be some news that could only make 2020 better.

